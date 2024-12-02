LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig to miss MLS Cup 2024 with torn ACL

The torn ACL was revealed in an MRI performed Sunday morning. Puig will undergo surgery on a to-be-determined date.

Puig sustained the injury in the second half of the match vs. Seattle, continuing to play over 30 minutes despite his injury. He provided the game-winning assist on Dejan Joveljić’s 85th-minute goal.

"Today begins a new challenge," Puig wrote on social media. "I will be off the pitch for several months, but am already looking towards and motivated to return stronger than ever and ready to continue making history in this club.