Are big-money allocation trades worth it? Here's what recent history says

Perhaps it's a bit early, but Austin FC 's trade for Alex Ring this winter at $750,000 GAM (with incentives, that could rise an additional $500,000 GAM) seems to have been money well-spent. Ditto for CF Montréal 's acquisition of Djordje Mihailovic , who's thriving in a new market with new responsibilities. Teammate Mason Toye is also enjoying a strong 2021 after struggling to find his feet immediately upon his trade from Minnesota to the Canadian club in 2020.

Early returns on midfielder Frankie Amaya leaving FC Cincinnati have been promising at times, but it's a bit too early to chalk this one up as a win for the New York Red Bulls as he cycles out of their starting XI here and there. We need a bigger sample size for LAFC's acquisition of Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake, too, before ruling one way or the other. Last year didn't go great for Julian Gressel (D.C. United sent Atlanta United $750,000 TAM + potentially another $350,000 in incentives), but it didn't go great for most players at the club. This year has been much better, and he seems to be on the Trusty trajectory of justifying the outlay before long.