29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 4

It's a both/and situation for Giorgos Giakoumakis when it comes to goalscoring, not an either/or. I found this to be particularly insightful after he scored a hat trick in Atlanta United 's 4-1 rout of New England .

"I don’t need to send any message. I think they know me, and I know them, the strikers who are really dangerous for the Golden Boot," Giakoumakis said post-match .

"I will try to score every single game, that is my main job and I am really happy when I do it, but the most important thing is to win week in and week out, and the team is first. I really mean that. It sounds strange, but if I win the Golden Boot and the team doesn’t do well in the season, I won’t be happy. So, I need a good combination of these two, the collective and the individual success."