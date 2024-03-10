Hat-trick hero! Giorgos Giakoumakis helps Atlanta United level up

"I don't need to send any message. They know me and I know them, the strikers who are really dangerous for the Golden Boot," the 29-year-old said after Atlanta's home opener was played before 67,727 fans.

So, was the Matchday 4 performance a message sent to the rest of MLS's core of strikers?

The Greek international striker also set another milestone: 20 regular-season goals in fewer than 2,000 minutes, just the fifth player in MLS history to set that mark.

"We proved last year that we have a good connection, and he knows exactly where I am going to be, so it was something that I was waiting for," Giakoumakis said.

Pineda spotlighted Giakoumakis' second goal of the night, and Atlanta's third of an evening: a great team goal that started deep in New England's end and finished with a perfect header from a timely Brooks Lennon cross.

"He scored the first one, then the next one came, then the [third] one came, and I think it was a positive reward for him," Atlanta's manager said. "He works very hard defensively, and then he was able to score a hat trick."

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda, when asked what changed in the interval, mentioned Giakoumakis' "patience" and "confidence" as key in eventually finding the scoresheet, along with the match "opening up" in the second half.

Giakoumakis scored all three of his goals in the second half, but he and his teammates weren't lacking for chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Team first

Giakoumakis has finished as the top scorer in his league twice: first with VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie in 2020-21 and a season later as the joint goals leader in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic FC.

While adding a third Golden Boot to his name is his desire, it pales in comparison to Atlanta's on-field success. Last year, he was in the hunt with 17g/3a in 27 matches.

"I will try to score every single game. That's my main job and I'm really happy when I do it," Giakoumakis said. "But the most important is to win week in, week out. [It's] teammates first, I really mean that. It sounds like a cliché, but that's the important thing.

"If I win the Golden Boot and the team doesn't do well at the end of the season, I won't be happy ... I need a good combination of collective and individual success."

Giakoumakis' message echoed that of his head coach.