Minnesota United name Eric Ramsay head coach

Minnesota United FC have hired Eric Ramsay as their next head coach, the club announced Monday.

Ramsay arrives after being an assistant coach for famed Premier League side Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He's also worked with the Wales national team, Chelsea, Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town.

At age 32, Ramsay becomes the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer.

"After an extensive search that included dozens of impressive domestic and international candidates, we are confident that Eric Ramsay is the best choice to lead our club," Minnesota chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release. "His experience working with top-level players, coaches, and sporting staff at both the club and international level – as well as his alignment in playing style and development philosophy – all fit with the vision we have for the future of MNUFC.

"Beyond his soccer pedigree, he is a genuine person who is aligned with the values and culture at the club. He speaks several languages, has experience in managing a multicultural locker room at the highest level, and he understands the importance of community engagement and the value of a passionate fanbase. He fits everything that MNUFC is about, and we are looking forward to welcoming Eric to Minnesota United FC."

Minnesota were without a permanent head coach since October, when they parted ways with longtime boss Adrian Heath and technical director Mark Watson. The Loons ultimately didn't reach the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and were led by two interim coaches – first Sean McAuley and later Cameron Knowles – before appointing Ramsay.

Now, Ramsay helps lead a club reset under El-Ahmad. The CSO was hired last November from English lower-division side Barnsley FC, shaping the club's on-field product.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan base and a brilliant infrastructure," said Ramsay. "I've spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward.

"There is a really exciting pathway for the future of the club and I’m looking forward to playing my role in realizing that vision. I thank the club for putting its faith in me and I hope it’s the start of another successful period for everyone connected with Minnesota United."