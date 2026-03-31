10 storylines that have defined the 2026 MLS season so far

Oh, and they went ahead and knocked Inter Miami out of the Concacaf Champions Cup , too. They haven’t just looked like one of the league’s better teams; they look like one of the best teams on the continent.

Last year’s Nashville side finished sixth in the East with a very respectable tally of 54 points. This year’s Nashville side has 13 points through five matches and looks like one of the few teams capable of challenging for a Supporters’ Shield. DP attackers Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar have been their usual productive selves, while Espinoza has added another problem for defenses to worry about. He’s picked up 2g/3a in four starts so far. And Nashville have scored 13 times through five matches, tied for the best mark in the East.

When Nashville won the race to sign Designated Player winger Cristian Espinoza in free agency, everyone assumed they’d take a step forward. Well, congrats to everyone. You got it right. Maybe more than you even realized.

Don’t be worried about the attack, though. Even when Son and Bouanga aren’t overwhelming folks, the Black & Gold have increasingly been able to turn to rising star David Martínez . They have the firepower to bombard teams when needed. They just haven’t needed to yet.

Meanwhile, out west, LAFC are the only side to match Nashville’s point total so far. Strangely enough, their undefeated run hasn’t been powered by Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga bulldozing their way to goals and points. Instead, LAFC are putting in an all-time great defensive performance. In five matches, they’ve allowed as many goals as you and I have. They’re on a record-setting run of clean sheets to start the year.

It’s been a rude awakening for a club that’s earned more points than any other Eastern Conference team this decade. Even when there have been changes, things have typically been plug-and-play for whoever arrived next. For the first time in a long time, that’s not the case.

It’s worth noting the Philadelphia Union underwent a ton of changes this offseason. Losing their primary chance creator, fullback Kai Wagner, might have been enough to derail things alone. But they also lost center back Jakob Glesnes and forwards Mikael Uhre and Tai Baribo . Midfielder Quinn Sullivan ’s long-term injury hasn’t helped matters either.

The only team without a single point in MLS this year happens to be the same team that won the Supporters’ Shield last year.

Inter Miami are out of CCC. Now what?

Welp. Inter Miami had one more trophy to win in the Lionel Messi era. Fresh off their MLS Cup 2025 triumph, they came into the year with a refreshed roster of stars that seemed more than capable of doing what previous Miami teams haven’t. They’d never made it to the Concacaf Champions Cup final… and they won’t be there this year either. After falling in last year’s semifinals, they didn’t even make it past the Round of 16 this time. Considering the names on their roster, it’s fair to call that a failure.

Let’s try to take advice from the most annoying people on LinkedIn, though, and attempt to see this as an opportunity. No CCC means a reduced workload. The Herons will be able to put nearly all of their energy into piling up points and earning another Supporters’ Shield… or at least just figuring out how to make all of their new pieces work together. They’re averaging 2.00 points per game through five games, but they’ve looked far from cohesive.