LAFC set new MLS shutout record to begin season

Verde & Black striker Myrto Uzuni attempted to spoil the party a couple of times on the night but was denied, first by the offside flag, then by a world-class Hugo Lloris save in stoppage time to preserve the Black & Gold's unblemished defensive record.

Defensive dominance

Whether home or away, fully rested or fresh off a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup fixture in Costa Rica, no MLS team has been able to decode the LAFC defensive puzzle yet this season.

"It's a wonderful thing. I mean, before anything else, I am a center back. We don't always get the goals, and more times than not, we definitely don't get the credit. It's mostly just the blame," defender Nkosi Tafari said of the record. "So when it could come down to something like this. It's definitely a beautiful thing, at least getting the recognition.