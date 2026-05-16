LAFC's Son Heung-Min headlines South Korea's 2026 World Cup roster

LAFC forward Son Heung-Min has made South Korea's final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The Asian powerhouse's best performance came in 2002, when they co-hosted the tournament alongside Japan and made the semifinals.

Son captains the Taegeuk Warriors, who have qualified for 12 World Cups.

A fourth World Cup on the way for Sonny. 🇰🇷 South Korea captain & @LAFC forward Son Heung-Min is ready to shine once more. pic.twitter.com/60pUggtyma

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 143

143 Goals: 54

Son will compete at his fourth World Cup, having reached the tournament's knockout stages for the first time in 2022.

In 10 World Cup games, South Korea's all-time appearance leader has netted 3g/1a while wearing the captain's armband in the latter half of those matches. He's captained the team ever since.

The second-highest scorer in his country's history, Son could surpass Cha Bum-Kun (58 goals) during this summer's tournament.

Since joining LAFC as one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history last August, Son has recorded 14g/19a in 32 games across all competitions.