World Cup confidence! Derrick Etienne Jr. scores world-class golazo

Fresh off his selection to Haiti’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, Derrick Etienne Jr. celebrated in style.

Etienne Jr. cut in on his right foot and launched a gorgeous bar-down finish. The goal, his second of the MLS season, was Toronto’s bright spot in a 3-1 loss at Charlotte.

The Toronto FC forward scored an incredible outside-the-box strike on Saturday night against Charlotte FC , just a day after confirmation that he will join his country at this summer's World Cup.

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World Cup bound

The Richmond, Virginia-born attacker has long been a key contributor for Haiti. He has recorded 8g/10a in 46 caps since making his senior debut in 2016.

A longtime MLS sparkplug, he has 22g/25a in 229 regular-season appearances for five teams across 11 seasons.

He featured prominently as Haiti qualified for its second-ever World Cup, and its first since 1974. Les Grenadiers were drawn into Group C, along with Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco, and will kick off their World Cup journey in Foxborough, Massachusetts on June 13 against Scotland.