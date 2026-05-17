Hugo Cuypers makes more goalscoring history with Chicago Fire

Five to go

Hitting double digits gives Cuypers and the Fire every reason to believe he can chase down Martínez's record 15-game scoring streak.

"If you look at the fact that each game is a new opportunity, and we know Hugo's a top striker, he should have, every game, opportunities to score," Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. "So, in theory, I think he should be able to keep it up forever."