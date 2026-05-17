Hugo Cuypers makes more goalscoring history with Chicago Fire

Another week, more history for Chicago Fire FC striker Hugo Cuypers.
The Belgian became only the third player in MLS history to score in 10 consecutive matches, joining former Landon Donovan MLS MVPs Josef Martínez (2019) and Carlos Vela (2019-2020).
Adding the second in a 2-0 win at CF Montréal on Saturday brought his season tally to 13, and all signs point to Cuypers keeping control of the Golden Boot Race through the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
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Five to go
Hitting double digits gives Cuypers and the Fire every reason to believe he can chase down Martínez's record 15-game scoring streak.
"If you look at the fact that each game is a new opportunity, and we know Hugo's a top striker, he should have, every game, opportunities to score," Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. "So, in theory, I think he should be able to keep it up forever."
Keeping that momentum will require notching one against Toronto FC on May 23 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV), then staying sharp during the World Cup pause before facing Vancouver Whitecaps FC on July 16.