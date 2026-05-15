Three MLS players make Haiti roster for 2026 World Cup

Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques, FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson and Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr. have all made Haiti's 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
That MLS trio will represent Haiti at their first World Cup in 52 years. The Caribbean nation's previous appearance was in 1974.
Les Grenadiers qualified via one of Concacaf's six automatic spots, topping a group that included Costa Rica and Honduras.
Haiti schedule: Group C
- June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts
- June 19: Haiti vs. Brazil, 8:30 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco, 6 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 28
- Goals: 6
Jean Jacques is in his third season with the Union, arriving in August 2024 from French club FC Metz.
The 25-year-old was a key part of Philadelphia's 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning side. He has contributed 6g/3a in 62 appearances across all competitions since joining the Union.
Jean Jacques made his Haiti debut in 2023 and has since featured at two Concacaf Gold Cups.
- Caps: 30
- Goals: 10
Deedson has one goal in nine appearances for FC Dallas since being acquired from Danish top-flight side Odense Boldklub in July 2025.
The 25-year-old played a star role in Haiti's long-awaited World Cup return, scoring four goals during Concacaf qualifying.
That included the game-winner against Nicaragua, which booked Les Grenadiers' spot at the tournament.
- Caps: 46
- Goals: 8
The MLS veteran has regularly featured for Haiti in multiple competitions, dating back to 2016. Now, he'll get to do so on the world's biggest stage.
Etienne Jr. has 21g/25a in 228 regular-season appearances for five MLS teams spanning 11 seasons.
Currently with Toronto, Etienne Jr. has also featured for Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and Red Bull New York.