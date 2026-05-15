Rose City Renegade: Kristoffer Velde welcomes Portland Timbers spotlight

Incongruous as it may seem for a Norwegian currently living in Oregon, the Portland Timbers ’ Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire visit to Inter Miami CF is a homecoming of sorts for Kristoffer Velde (6 pm ET | Apple TV ).

“When I was 3, 4, my dad worked there; my mother moved to Norway after she met my dad … and they will attend the game on Sunday as well. So it will be nice.”

“My dad and my mother, they both worked for Royal Caribbean. So we were actually living in Miami when I was younger,” Velde explained in a one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com this week.

Despite spending most of his life in Europe before arriving in the Rose City as a showpiece Designated Player signing last August, Velde has roots in Vice City, and it’s a very American tale.

“The team in general, even though we had some tough results and bad moments during this season so far, I think the mood has always been good. We have a good morale in the team, and we keep fighting and we keep working on it.”

“Huge game,” Velde added. “We will play against the best soccer player throughout the history of the game. So it will be an interesting game, in their home stadium, new stadium, nice atmosphere.

The Sunday night time slot offers one of the league’s brighter spotlights. So does just about any fixture involving that Lionel Messi -led squad that wears that cruise ship line’s logo on their chests. The defending champs serve as a measuring stick for the rest of MLS, particularly for a Portland side struggling for consistency, hovering in 12th place in the Western Conference (14 points, 4W-6L-2D) and yet to win consecutive matches this season.

“I always want to win, and I always use dirty tricks to win – or, I do whatever it takes to win,” he said. “I think that's the part of me which probably took me that far. Because if you're not competitive, you will need to find something else to do. Everybody needs that competitiveness in themselves to reach something and do something great.”

Whether it’s a game of head tennis at practice, ping-pong in the training facility or a round of golf with teammates Brandon Bye , Sawyer Jura and Cole Bassett , Velde goes full throttle any time there’s a score to be kept and trash to be talked.

“We have different types of personalities in this team. I think I'm probably the most loud one,” Velde deadpanned. “I don't know. You always need a clown. You always need a guy which does some stupid s--t sometimes.”

With a high work rate, raging intensity and an eye for the final pass and long-range bangers alike, Velde’s style is explosive, with a spirit to match. Committed, creative and cantankerous, he’s notched 6g/5a since joining the club and has matched his goal total with the same number of yellow cards, reflective of a red-line sort of approach to the sport.

These are the sort of occasions Velde lives for – and for which Portland paid a reported $5 million to Greek powerhouse Olympiacos, eager to acquire not only his substantial attacking skill set, but also the fiery personality that made him, upon arrival, quite possibly the biggest character in the locker room.

Perhaps it’s that Argentine blood that makes him so combustible, he muses, or the Viking heritage of Haugesund, the coastal region where he grew up. In sheer entertainment terms, it makes him that much more watchable. Consider his reaction to Portland’s offseason cash-for-player trade of midfielder David Ayala to this weekend’s opponents, for instance.

“He’s got the personality to do it. We haven’t had that in a while, since the Diego Valeri days. We haven’t had a DP that’s gone, ‘Right, this is my club, this is my stage and I’m going to take us to a championship and put my name in the rafters.’”

“The players have to drive the intensity. It’s up to Kristof,” said the Englishman over the winter, harking back to the lessons of his own playing days in the English Premier League. “We absolutely love him. I think everybody in Portland loves this player. He has to grab hold of the club and go take us to a championship.

Living on the edge

In the past he’s even described himself as “annoying,” and local columnist Bill Oram provided a memorable tagline in The Oregonian during Portland's pulsatingly chaotic Audi MLS Cup Playoffs series with San Diego FC last autumn, when he dubbed Velde a “goal-scoring, crotch-grabbing Norwegian villain” as he tiptoed the line between inspired and insane, nearly pulling off a major postseason upset in the process.

“Ask San Diego if I was annoying last year,” said Velde. “I'm always playing on the edge, and I think that I’ve played my best soccer or football when I'm on the edge. And I'm always on the edge to a yellow card, or always on the edge with the referees or the opponents and maybe sometimes my own teammates, I don't know. But I just feel like I need to bring everything to the table to be playing good.”

This has not gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates. A member of the club’s communications staff explains that “every day they make it a mission to piss him off at training, to get him all riled up. And every day, he leaves the field cursing and throwing things. We actually say it's a bad day if he doesn't leave training like that. But then he'll be fine five minutes later.”

Velde readily concurs.