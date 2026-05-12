World Cup Watch: MLS stars shine with less than one month until kickoff

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

With Mexico and South Africa opening the World Cup on June 11, we're less than one month away from the tournament kicking off, and the final push for a spot on national team squads is on.

Those are his only two goal contributions in just 130 minutes of play so far, but, hey, that’s technically a really good rate. We’ll probably see him pull off something similar for his national team this summer.

Minnesota United needed that on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. And he delivered in a 30-minute substitute appearance, picking up two assists to guide the Loons to a 2-2 draw against Austin FC .

Look, is James going to give Colombia 90 minutes of lung-busting runs? No. No, he is not. But in his brief time in Minnesota – a time that’s reportedly coming to a close as soon as we hit the World Cup break – he’s proven that he can still pick out a match-changing pass whenever you need him to.

Another James Rodriguez assist! This time it's Joaquín Pereyra who puts it in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/4vGuwS3Hy6

The World Cup is a long shot for McGlynn , but I mean, so was this.

That’s a laser beam! He nearly scored the same goal a few moments later, but had to settle for scoring a slightly easier second goal in the second half. McGlynn was a force in Houston’s 4-1 victory at LAFC and he can hit a helluva ball.

Now, he hasn’t made an appearance for the USMNT since September and hasn’t started since last year’s Concacaf Gold Cup. But USMNT assistant coach Jesús Pérez rolled up to the match to keep an eye on McGlynn, and he obviously showed out.

“Being in [LA], seeing all the signs and everything, kind of gets you up for it and gets you in the mood to have a performance like tonight," McGlynn said post-match.