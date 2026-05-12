World Cup Watch: MLS stars shine with less than one month until kickoff

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With Mexico and South Africa opening the World Cup on June 11, we're less than one month away from the tournament kicking off, and the final push for a spot on national team squads is on.
Here’s who stood out in Matchday 12.
- National team: Colombia
- Caps: 124
- Goals: 31
Look, is James going to give Colombia 90 minutes of lung-busting runs? No. No, he is not. But in his brief time in Minnesota – a time that’s reportedly coming to a close as soon as we hit the World Cup break – he’s proven that he can still pick out a match-changing pass whenever you need him to.
Minnesota United needed that on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. And he delivered in a 30-minute substitute appearance, picking up two assists to guide the Loons to a 2-2 draw against Austin FC.
Those are his only two goal contributions in just 130 minutes of play so far, but, hey, that’s technically a really good rate. We’ll probably see him pull off something similar for his national team this summer.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 13
- Goals: 2
The World Cup is a long shot for McGlynn, but I mean, so was this.
That’s a laser beam! He nearly scored the same goal a few moments later, but had to settle for scoring a slightly easier second goal in the second half. McGlynn was a force in Houston’s 4-1 victory at LAFC and he can hit a helluva ball.
Now, he hasn’t made an appearance for the USMNT since September and hasn’t started since last year’s Concacaf Gold Cup. But USMNT assistant coach Jesús Pérez rolled up to the match to keep an eye on McGlynn, and he obviously showed out.
“Being in [LA], seeing all the signs and everything, kind of gets you up for it and gets you in the mood to have a performance like tonight," McGlynn said post-match.
"I hope I can just keep doing that until the World Cup, and hope that I'm there.”
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 4
He’s started six times since returning from injury. He’s tallied 4g/2a in that span. He’s in what might be the best form of his career at just the right time.
Any worries that his recent injury would hold him back have been thrown out the window. The big question now is if his impressive form will make up for the fact that he missed the USMNT’s last couple of friendlies. He’s done everything in his power to set himself up for success.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 11
- Goals: 1
Berhalter scored again in Vancouver's 1-1 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes. He’s up to 4g/7a in 10 starts this season. And he helps orchestrate one of the league's best attacks.
As of now, it sure seems like he’s going to make Mauricio Pochettino’s final roster. There’s nothing else he can do at this point. He’s been practically perfect.
Sang-Bin Jeong (M) | St. Louis CITY SC & South Korea
Jeong’s on the fringes of South Korea’s roster, but he did make a couple of substitute appearances last September. Scoring the 1-0 match-winner at Colorado like he did over the weekend for St. Louis can’t hurt his chances.
Cristian Roldan (M) | Seattle Sounders FC & USA
An assist and a typically solid performance from Roldan in Saturday's 1-1 draw with San Diego FC put him on the list this week. He seems like something close to a lock for the US roster. Don’t forget that he’s an extremely consistent player.
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul | Inter Miami CF & Argentina
Good at soccer, each had a 1g/2a in Miami's 4-2 win at Toronto FC, first and eighth in American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing Goals Added metric, respectively. They are going to play a big role for Argentina at the World Cup. You guys get it, right?