10 must-see new jerseys for the 2025 MLS season

We’ve officially got each team’s new kit for the 2025 season! Another week full of surprises everyone was totally surprised by… for better or worse.
Here are 10 that (regardless of subjective opinions on whether they’re good or bad) stood out in the crowd.
Author’s note: My qualifications for building this list are… I’m still not really sure, to be honest. Someone asked me to start doing posts like this sometime around 2020 because I was in my early 20s. Nobody in charge has questioned it ever since.
Let’s start with one that stood out and ranks among the best of this cycle. I’m a sucker for:
- A secondary kit that keeps the team’s colors in mind.
- A secondary kit with a secondary crest that’s arguably cleaner than the standard primary crest.
- A kit that's straightforward enough to earn the overused “clean” moniker while adding enough details to remain distinctive.
Charlotte’s Fortress Kit accomplishes all of that. The teal accents on black and white look great. It’s their best look since their inaugural primary kit.
Colorado's doesn’t hit quite like Charlotte’s, but that secondary logo is freaking great. There’s something about it that says “MLS 1996,” but without a whole bunch of MBAs deciding the logos and branding. I believe kits should all be based on skateboarding culture, which, again, is a thing that actually happened.
The Headwaters Kit feels like a distant cousin of the Crayon Flag (RIP) that you didn’t know well growing up but are having a surprisingly good time talking to at this family function now that you’re both adults. More secondary logos on kits, please. They just look better.
Credit to RSL for taking some swings with their last two kits. The checkerboard pattern on the Grid City Kit is distinctive enough in MLS for this to feel like a potential identifier for future RSL secondary kits. And pairing this with last year’s Peak Utah primary kit gives them one of the most distinctive combos in the league.
This coloring would look great spray-painted on a van, but the real key to LA's RIZON Jersey is the bright and shiny sixth star hovering above the crest. That alone makes this a unique look in MLS.
It is really, really hard to mess up a Timbers kit thanks to one of the best colorways in the league. Fortunately, they didn’t mess it up.
The Forever Green & Gold Kit is yet another that could have benefited from a secondary logo that made the crest stand out a little less (three different greens are happening here). Still, the pattern works for obvious reasons and it’s clearly a Timbers kit. That’s enough to make it a good look.
There’s the obvious Argentina tie-in with the Euforia Kit, but what’s important is this is Inter Miami’s best-ever primary kit and it’s not even close.
If they wore this and the Miami Vice kit every other game, they’d have the best combo in the league. And if you’re going to see a million of these with “Messi” on the back at every soccer and soccer-adjacent function you go to for the next few years, you might as well be happy that they look really, really good.
Among all the nods to mid-to-late aughts fashion this cycle, Chicago’s Municipal Kit is the best-looking of the bunch.
All you can ever ask for with an Atlanta United primary kit is it looks like an Atlanta United primary kit.
Personal bias aside, I think it’s objectively one of the best and most iconic looks in the league when they get it right. And by “get it right,” I mean having five red and black stripes that are actually stripes (remember the BLVCK Kit?).
Atlanta will always get an A grade from me when they get it right, and they have with The Connector Kit.
A lot is going on here. Honestly, my eye gravitates towards something different every time.
For Quakes fans, that means some really cool punk rock-inspired details ranging from the club's early days to the iconic Goonies squads in the early 2010s (those teams ruled). I’ve never seen a jersey quite like this.
It's enough to make The Headliner Kit one of my favorites this cycle, even if it’s not the most fashionable of the group. Big swings like this should be rewarded.
The Goosebumps Kit is a nod to Columbus native R.L. Stine (author of the Goosebumps series) and glows in the dark. No, really. Lookit:
The Goosebumps books were a big part of my childhood, and this thing is going to kill when they turn out the lights in a bowling alley. There’s nothing else like it.
