Charlotte FC unveil 2025 Fortress Kit

Charlotte FC have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, the Fortress Kit by adidas.
The design was inspired by the pre-match hype videos and coronation tradition that are unique to Charlotte FC.
Built by the icons most notable to Charlotte's brand, the Coat of Arms shield is inspired by the fans who guard and protect the team, club and fortress. On the collar, behind the players and fans wearing the kit, is the fortress they protect, inspired by Bank of America Stadium, with an added royal twist.
