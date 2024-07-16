Jerseys

MLS Archive Collection: Every third jersey for the 2024 season

24MLS_ARCHIVEcollectionKits-2
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the adidas x MLS Archive Collection, which includes third jerseys worn by five clubs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

The five clubs kicking off the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are LA Galaxy, LAFC, Inter Miami CF, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. As this throwback-inspired series begins, MLS and adidas will explore expanding which clubs have a third jersey in 2025 and beyond.

Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines and catalogs, the adidas x MLS Archive Collection creates a unique narrative for each club. The collection features jerseys, jackets and Gazelle shoes that lean into a retro theme of each club’s city.

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy's archive kit pays homage to the original jersey they wore in the inaugural 1996 MLS season.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC's archive kit is inspired by 1970s-era SoCal iconography, the golden hues of the setting sun, the diversity of their people and the expansion of the club's primary gold.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Tapping into 1980s nostalgia, Inter Miami's archive kit leans heavily on the vibrancy of vintage Miami style.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland’s archive kit pays homage to Clive Charles, a trailblazer in soccer. One of the first Black players in England’s Premier League, he joined the Timbers in 1978 and is known as one of the biggest names in Portland sports.

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City's archive kit is based on the rainbow kits worn by the Wizards in the 1990s. It honors the design by re-imagining it for the present day.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys Matchday Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy Portland Timbers Sporting Kansas City Inter Miami CF

