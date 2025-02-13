Chicago Fire FC unveil 2025 Municipal Kit

Chicago Fire FC have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, the Municipal Kit by adidas.
The Municipal Device represents the north, south and main branches of the Chicago River, and their confluence at Wolf Point. The blue hues represent the waterways that have become integral to the local landscape and vitality of the city. The signoff features 312, the area code of Downtown Chicago where Chicago Fire FC train (Endeavor Health Performance Center) and play (Soldier Field).
MLS is Back on February 22!