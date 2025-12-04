Vancouver Whitecaps supporters go the distance for MLS Cup

“So I'm flying with one of my best friends, Ben, who's the vice president of the supporters' group that I'm a part of. We are leaving Vancouver at 9:30 am on Friday. We go to Chicago. We've got a couple of hours in Chicago, then we go to Atlanta. And we arrive in Atlanta at about 11 pm ET. And then we were staying the night at the Atlanta airport. We've got a 6:30 am flight to Miami International Airport. So we get there at about 8:30 am, we go to our friend's hotel straight from the airport and drop our bags at about 11. Then we head to the stadium. We go straight back to the hotel, grab our bags, go straight to the Fort Lauderdale Airport, where we catch a 9 pm flight back to Atlanta, where we spend the night in the Atlanta airport again, and then get a 6:30 am flight the next morning to San Francisco and then a flight home.