Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: Which MLS teams got the hardest draw?

If you’re already longing for meaningful matches a few days after MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, there’s (1) good news and (2) licensed professionals willing to talk through ways to create healthier attachments in relationships.
We’ll focus on the first part.
We’re less than a couple of months away from nine MLS teams competing in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. And last night, we found out each team’s path to the CCC Final. Some paths are clearer than others.
Let’s go from the gentlest walk (1) to the teams running through a gauntlet (9).
The Galaxy are getting a much-needed chance to reintegrate Riqui Puig at a slower tempo. They’ll face Panama’s Sporting San Miguelito in Round One, then Jamaica’s Mountain Pleasant in the Round of 16 (if they advance). There are no givens in Concacaf, but the Galaxy are one of just two MLS teams to avoid an MLS or LIGA MX side until the quarterfinals.
From there, they’re looking at one of Toluca, Pumas or San Diego, which… yikes. But that’s not until mid-April. Puig may be back up to full speed by then, and the Galaxy should be exponentially improved.
LAFC are the other team to avoid LIGA MX and MLS opponents until the quarterfinals.
However, if LAFC expectedly make their way past Honduras’ Real España, they’ll have Costa Rica’s Alajuelense waiting for them. They’re in this competition nearly every year now and have a Round One bye after winning the most recent Central American Cup. You can’t overlook any team in this competition. You really can’t overlook Alajuelense.
After that, the quarterfinals hit and (just like for every team here) things get difficult. One of Cruz Azul or Monterrey will almost definitely be waiting for Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga & Co.
Inter Miami get a bye into the Round of 16 as defending MLS Cup champions, but still ended up with a tougher Round of 16 opponent than either the Galaxy or LAFC.
Naturally, the universe determined that they’ll most likely face Nashville SC, a team they’ve faced – the upcoming number is not a bit – 19 times since both entered the league in 2020. The good news is Lionel Messi has played in 10 of those games, scoring 15 times as the Herons have gone 7W-1L-2D.
If Miami advance past Nashville again, Club América or Philadelphia will likely be on the other side.
Last year’s runner-up in both the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup (sorry, y’all will hear that a lot) returns to action with a Round One series against Costa Rica’s Cartaginés.
If Vancouver take care of business there, it’s a Cascadia Cup rival Seattle, then likely either Tigres or FC Cincinnati. It could be worse for Thomas Müller & Co. It could be a whole lot better, too.
The Sounders are in a similar but even more iceberg-bound boat to Miami. They get a Round One bye as Leagues Cup 2025 champions, but likely have to deal with the Whitecaps once they enter the competition. If they survive, Tigres or Cincy are next.
In the same bunch, there’s Cincy.
They should theoretically be just fine in Round One against Dominican Republic side O&M FC, but are likely immediately greeted by Tigres in the next round. Given how LIGA MX teams tend to fare in this competition, Cincy’s road is a little bit tougher given the near guarantee they’ll face a team already in the middle of their season.
Good luck to Evander and Friends.
Atlético Ottawa – I have an infinite amount of questions about the name – should be manageable in Round One. But after that…
Dear friends and recent MLS Cup champions Inter Miami are sitting there waiting for Nashville. If they make it through that, well, then it’s probably either Club América or Philly.
Godspeed.
Philly open with the best Wikipedia rabbit hole team of the competition, Defence Force FC of Trinidad & Tobago. They’re called Defence Force because they’re literally the defence force. It’s a team that features members of the T&T army and coast guard.
The Union should be fine against the (T&)Troops, but the difficulty level goes sky high from there. Club América should be next, followed by a probable meeting with Inter Miami.
You could swap Philly and Nashville if you wanted to here… but, like Cincy, having to get up to speed against a LIGA MX giant already in the middle of the season gives the Union a slight edge in difficulty score.
Welcome to Concacaf, San Diego. As a welcoming gift, here’s Pumas in Round One and (probably) Toluca in the Round of 16.
We hope you enjoy your time as the only MLS side to likely face a LIGA MX or MLS opponent every step of the way.