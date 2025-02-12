Columbus Crew unveil 2025 The Goosebumps Kit

The Columbus Crew have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, The Goosebumps Kit by adidas.
The Goosebumps Kit’s design celebrates Columbus’ own R.L. Stine, the writer responsible for the globally recognized Goosebumps series. The kit also pays homage to the club’s supporters, who have celebrated the author with several spooky tifo designs.
On the front of the kit, the Goosebumps logo is featured in signature semi-solar yellow. A first-of-its-kind technology implemented in the global soccer retail world, the yellow slime pattern is activated under ultraviolet (UV) light.
