Colorado Rapids unveil 2025 Headwaters Kit

The Colorado Rapids have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, the Headwaters Kit by adidas.
The kit's inspiration comes from the rivers originating high in the Rocky Mountains, providing water to millions across the American West. The flowing waterways that shape Colorado's topography are represented in the design – a symbol of the deep connection between the state's natural resources and its people.
These rushing waters also gave the Colorado Rapids their name.
