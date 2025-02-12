Inter Miami CF unveil 2025 Euforia Kit

Inter Miami CF have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, the Euforia Kit by adidas.
The kit is part of an exciting new chapter for Inter Miami and captures the anticipation of what is next for the club. From competing at an unprecedented international level in 2025 to moving into a new, state-of-the-art stadium in Miami in 2026, it's more than just a change of scenery; it’s the beginning of a thrilling new era.
Euforia embodies the passion and energy of embracing these opportunities head-on, knowing Inter Miami are ready to step onto the pitch with the best and keep dreaming big.
