The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, The Headliner Kit by adidas.

The kit, designed in partnership with punk icon Lars Frederiksen, celebrates the Bay Area's rich history of punk rock. The handwritten/newspaper-clipped artwork style represents the DIY ethos of punk rock, the blue-collar makeup of many fans in the Bay Area, and the underground subculture that sparks creativity in the region.