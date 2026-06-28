Your MLS guide to the FIFA World Cup Round of 32

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the single-elimination knockout phase, beginning with the Round of 32.

Here's who they will play – and when – as they look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

From the record 45 MLS players named to World Cup rosters, nearly three dozen remain in contention.

The knockout round of the World Cup is locked in. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cLyUzc300E

Paraguay will come up against four-time World Cup champions Germany, who boast stars such as Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón has also featured for La Albirroja, who are at their first World Cup since 2010. Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda remains an unused substitute.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas played the full 90 minutes in all three of Paraguay's Group D matches as they earned one of the eight third-place spots in the Round of 32.

Like Canada, South Africa also booked their first-ever berth in the knockout stages.

LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio has worn the captain's armband for Les Rouges, who finished second in Group B. Black & Gold teammates Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg have seen time off the bench, as has Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio ,

Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea have started all three Group Stage matches during Canada 's historic run to the Round of 32.

As tournament co-hosts, the US are dreaming of a deep tournament run. It all starts vs. a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that finished third in Group B and features New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter started the final Group Stage match vs. Türkiye and tallied his first World Cup goal and assist , after coming off the bench against Paraguay and Australia.

The United States reached the knockout stage after topping Group D with six points.

Now, Johansson & Co. will look to shock World Cup contenders France. They'll face the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise.

They opened the tournament with a decisive 5-1 win vs. Tunisia, before suffering a loss to the Netherlands by the same scoreline and settling for a 1-1 draw against Japan.

FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson and Sweden finished third in Group F with four points.

Portugal vs. Croatia

When: Thursday, July 2 | 7 pm ET

Where: Toronto Stadium | Toronto, Ontario

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić helped Croatia book their spot in the Round of 32 as second-place finishers in Group L.

Musa scored his first World Cup goal, an equalizer in what would be a 4-2 loss against England, while Pašalić's slick backheel helped set up Ante Budimir for the lone goal in a 1-0 win vs. Panama.

Now, Croatia face a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side that finished second in Group K. The Vatreni have punched well above their weight in recent World Cups, making the 2018 final and 2022 semifinals.

Australia vs. Egypt

When: Friday, July 3 | 2 pm ET

Friday, July 3 | 2 pm ET Where: Dallas Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Australia have qualified for their third-ever World Cup knockout phase, finishing second in Group D following a 0-0 draw against Paraguay.

Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington made history in the aforementioned match, with the 18-year-old becoming the youngest-ever MLS and Socceroos player to start a World Cup game.

NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill played the full 90 minutes in all three of Australia's Group Stage matches, reinforcing his importance to Tony Popovic's squad.

They'll face Mo Salah-led Egypt, who last made the World Cup knockouts in 1934.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

When: Friday, July 3 | 6 pm ET

Friday, July 3 | 6 pm ET Where: Miami Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is atop the World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 win against Algeria and becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer with a brace against Austria.

Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul has also been an important part of the midfield for the defending World Cup champions, who finished atop Group J and hope to join Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) as the only back-to-back World Cup winners.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde have been the Cinderella story of the Group Stage, and Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira has played an integral role.