Your MLS guide to the FIFA World Cup Round of 32

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the single-elimination knockout phase, beginning with the Round of 32.
From the record 45 MLS players named to World Cup rosters, nearly three dozen remain in contention.
Here's who they will play – and when – as they look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Canada vs. South Africa
- When: Sunday, June 28 | 3 pm ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium | Inglewood, California
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea have started all three Group Stage matches during Canada's historic run to the Round of 32.
LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio has worn the captain's armband for Les Rouges, who finished second in Group B. Black & Gold teammates Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg have seen time off the bench, as has Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio,
Like Canada, South Africa also booked their first-ever berth in the knockout stages.
Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has anchored Bafana Bafana's backline with three 90-minute performances. Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya has yet to feature at the tournament.
Germany vs. Paraguay
- When: Monday, June 29 | 4:30 pm ET
- Where: Boston Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas played the full 90 minutes in all three of Paraguay's Group D matches as they earned one of the eight third-place spots in the Round of 32.
Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón has also featured for La Albirroja, who are at their first World Cup since 2010. Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda remains an unused substitute.
Paraguay will come up against four-time World Cup champions Germany, who boast stars such as Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.
France vs. Sweden
- When: Tuesday, June 30 | 5 pm ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson and Sweden finished third in Group F with four points.
They opened the tournament with a decisive 5-1 win vs. Tunisia, before suffering a loss to the Netherlands by the same scoreline and settling for a 1-1 draw against Japan.
Now, Johansson & Co. will look to shock World Cup contenders France. They'll face the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise.
United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- When: Wednesday, July 1 | 8 pm ET
- Where: San Francisco Stadium | Santa Clara, California
The United States reached the knockout stage after topping Group D with six points.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese backstopped the USMNT in convincing victories over Paraguay and Australia, while Charlotte FC center back and team captain Tim Ream anchored the backline.
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter started the final Group Stage match vs. Türkiye and tallied his first World Cup goal and assist, after coming off the bench against Paraguay and Australia.
As tournament co-hosts, the US are dreaming of a deep tournament run. It all starts vs. a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that finished third in Group B and features New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević.
Portugal vs. Croatia
- When: Thursday, July 2 | 7 pm ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium | Toronto, Ontario
FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić helped Croatia book their spot in the Round of 32 as second-place finishers in Group L.
Musa scored his first World Cup goal, an equalizer in what would be a 4-2 loss against England, while Pašalić's slick backheel helped set up Ante Budimir for the lone goal in a 1-0 win vs. Panama.
Now, Croatia face a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side that finished second in Group K. The Vatreni have punched well above their weight in recent World Cups, making the 2018 final and 2022 semifinals.
Australia vs. Egypt
- When: Friday, July 3 | 2 pm ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Australia have qualified for their third-ever World Cup knockout phase, finishing second in Group D following a 0-0 draw against Paraguay.
Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington made history in the aforementioned match, with the 18-year-old becoming the youngest-ever MLS and Socceroos player to start a World Cup game.
NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill played the full 90 minutes in all three of Australia's Group Stage matches, reinforcing his importance to Tony Popovic's squad.
They'll face Mo Salah-led Egypt, who last made the World Cup knockouts in 1934.
Argentina vs. Cape Verde
- When: Friday, July 3 | 6 pm ET
- Where: Miami Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is atop the World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 win against Algeria and becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer with a brace against Austria.
Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul has also been an important part of the midfield for the defending World Cup champions, who finished atop Group J and hope to join Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) as the only back-to-back World Cup winners.
Meanwhile, Cape Verde have been the Cinderella story of the Group Stage, and Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira has played an integral role.