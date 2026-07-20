Lionel Messi's legend grows with 2026 World Cup to remember

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – It may not have been the fairytale ending Lionel Messi and Argentina were hoping for, but Inter Miami CF 's legendary No. 10 delivered a 2026 FIFA World Cup for the ages.

“Nothing changes that, despite the incredible World Cup he had.”

“He’s the best player ever to step on a soccer field,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters after the final whistle at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Although Argentina were unable to overcome Spain, who claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Sunday's final, the GOAT gave fans a spectacular showing all summer long.

In what could have been his final World Cup, Messi set numerous tournament records while leading La Albiceleste to the doorstep of back-to-back championships for the first time in over 60 years.

“I hope the fans are proud of the team and of him for what he’s done.”

“It was clear to me that he was going to play as long as he wanted to, and his teammates were going to support him,” added Scaloni. “I hope he is proud of his teammates, and I think he is.

Behind Messi's stunning form, Argentina breezed through the group stage before producing one of the most memorable knockout-stage campaigns in tournament history, full of amazing twists and turns.

With 8g/4a in eight games, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP had a hand in a stunning 12 of Argentina’s 19 goals scored at the competition, falling just short of Mbappé (10g/4a) for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.

In a tournament full of young superstars like France's Kylian Mbappé, England's Jude Bellingham and Norway's Erling Haaland, Messi more than held his own.

Already a World Cup champion and widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Messi still had doubters entering his joint-record sixth World Cup. Specifically, just how far could the 39-year-old lead Argentina?

Legacy secured

Despite failing to claim a historic second straight World Cup title, Messi bolstered his GOAT status throughout the tournament.

During Sunday's final, he became the first player in history to start three World Cup finals - all as captain. That was just one of many milestones this summer, along with setting the record for most career World Cup goal contributions (33) and most career World Cup assists (12), to name a few.

With 207 senior appearances for Argentina, Messi is one of only four men’s players to eclipse 200 caps, along with Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Luka Modrić (Croatia) and Bader Al-Mutawa (Kuwait).

He's also scored 125 goals for his country, which ranks second all-time in international soccer history. Meanwhile, his 68 national team assists are the most by any player.

Messi's remarkable World Cup built on the MLS-best 20 goal contributions (12g/8a) he's produced this season for Inter Miami. Along with Argentina and Herons teammate Rodrigo De Paul, he'll look to guide the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions to back-to-back titles in 2026.