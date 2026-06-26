Lucas Herrington makes historic World Cup debut for Australia

Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday while helping Australia qualify for the knockout rounds.

With Thursday's result, the Socceroos will face the runner-up finishers from Group G on July 3 in the Round of 32.

The 18-year-old defender became the youngest-ever MLS and Socceroos player to start a World Cup game as Australia clinched second place in Group D (four points) with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay.

Baller. 🔥 Lucas Herrington is the youngest player in MLS history to play at the World Cup. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/fhO6pWTOTe

Rising star

Herrington's first World Cup appearance comes amid a standout debut season with the Rapids.

Acquired from A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, he's played every minute (1,350) of Colorado's 2026 campaign to emerge as one of MLS's top young talents.

Reported interest in Herrington from European clubs will likely increase after Friday's solid 90-minute shift helped Australia deliver their second clean sheet of the tournament.

Herrington was named to Australia's starting XI alongside New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill, who went the full 90 minutes for the third straight World Cup match.