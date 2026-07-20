Lionel Messi's magical World Cup falls just short of repeat

It’s an agonizing end to his sixth World Cup, and the weight of it all seemed to settle on him after he received his runner-up medal postgame, tears running down his face as his country’s legions of sky blue-and-white-clad supporters serenaded him en masse.

A second consecutive FIFA World Cup title – something still only achieved twice in this tournament’s century-long history – eluded Lionel Messi ’s grasp in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday afternoon, his Argentina narrowly denied 1-0 by a meticulous, relentless, superbly-drilled Spain over 120-plus tense minutes of breathless cup-final soccer.

Messi is visibly emotional after playing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup match. If this is it, thank you Leo 🩵 pic.twitter.com/CZfteurfH1

One of one

Even in defeat, it was clear to them and everyone else just how special Messi is, how remarkable his unparalleled run of excellence has been. All of us who’ve watched him over the past quarter-century will have our own favorites among the many moments of magic he’s created, and the overwhelming array of statistics inspires further awe.

His 8g/4a in eight matches this summer ranks second only to tournament Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé, and takes his career total to an unmatched 21g/12a. Those 33 goal contributions are the most among all individuals in World Cup history; he tops the all-time assists column as well.

Messi has made the most appearances in World Cup history (34) and notched the most wins (23). He’s made the most appearances in the World Cup knockout rounds, and in those appearances, he’s tallied the most goal contributions and assists. He’s the first player to start in three finals, and the first to captain three finals.