Lionel Messi ties World Cup goals record with Argentina hat trick

Lionel Messi opened his 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a bang, tying the all-time World Cup goals record in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday night.

“I have no words, no words. Anything I say would be unnecessary,” said Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. “He’s been doing this for 20 years. I think soccer people want to see him, not just Argentines. Beyond the result, you have to enjoy him because what he transmits to everyone is incredible.”

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could own the record outright when the defending World Cup champions take on Austria in Dallas next Monday (1 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock). They'll also play Jordan on June 27 in Dallas.

The Inter Miami CF superstar now has 16 career World Cup goals , tying him with German legend Miroslav Klose following his first career World Cup hat trick in Argentina's Group J opener in Kansas City.

On a day when global giants Kylian Mbappé (France) and Erling Haaland (Norway) both scored braces, the GOAT one-upped them to begin his record sixth World Cup on the 20th anniversary of his first World Cup goal.

The iconic No. 10 opened the scoring in the first half, then added a second-half brace to mark his 200th cap for Argentina in style.

In the process, Messi joined Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo as the second-ever player to score at five World Cups.

"Fortunately, I’m feeling well. We were lucky to win a difficult game," Messi said. "It’s important to start by winning the first game. It’s never easy to play the first game at a World Cup. The first half was hard for us, and luckily, we got the job done in the second half to make a big difference."

It all started for Messi at the 2006 World Cup with a goal against Serbia and Montenegro, and he famously netted a brace to lead Argentina to a breathtaking penalty-kick victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi's World Cup goals