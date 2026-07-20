FIFA World Rankings: Every team post-2026 World Cup

Following Spain's 1-0 triumph over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, La Roja have claimed the top spot in FIFA's updated World Rankings on Monday.
Co-hosts the United States rose one spot to No. 16 while Mexico jumped four spots into the top 10 and Canada maintained their No. 30 position.
Here are the updated rankings for every World Cup team (including change from pre-WC ranking):
FIFA World Rankings (as of July 20, 2026)
- 1 - Spain (+1)
- 2 - Argentina (-1)
- 3 - France
- 4 - England
- 5 - Brazil (+1)
- 6 - Morocco (+1)
- 7 - Portugal (-2)
- 8 - Belgium (+1)
- 9 - Netherlands (-1)
- 10 - Mexico (+4)
- 11 - Colombia (+2)
- 12 - Germany (-2)
- 13 - Croatia (-2)
- 14 - Switzerland (+5)
- 16 - USA (+1)
- 17 - Japan (+1)
- 18 - Senegal (-3)
- 19 - Norway (+12)
- 20 - Uruguay (-4)
- 22 - Iran (-2)
- 23 - Austria (+1)
- 24 - Egypt (+5)
- 25 - Ecuador (-2)
- 27 - Türkiye (-5)
- 28 - Australia (-1)
- 29 - Algeria (-1)
- 30 - Canada
- 31 - Ivory Coast (+2)
- 32 - South Korea (-7)
- 34 - Paraguay (+7)
- 37 - Sweden (+1)
- 41 - DR Congo (+5)
- 42 - Scotland
- 44 - Panama (-10)
- 48 - Czechia (-8)
- 54 - South Africa (+6)
- 57 - Tunisia (-12)
- 58 - Saudi Arabia (+3)
- 59 - Qatar (-3)
- 60 - Uzbekistan (-10)
- 61 - Bosnia and Herzegovina (+3)
- 63 - Iraq (-6)
- 64 - Cape Verde (+3)
- 65 - Ghana (+8)
- 73 - Jordan (-10)
- 82 - Curaçao
- 86 - New Zealand (-1)
- 88 - Haiti (-5)