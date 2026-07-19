Spain defeat Argentina to win World Cup title

Spain are 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, dethroning Argentina, 1-0 , in extra time in Sunday's final at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Argentina were vying to become just the third nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles, but instead it was Spain lifting their second overall trophy and first since 2010.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, taking a headed layoff from Nico Williams and blasting it past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinéz from just outside the six-yard box.

It was Spain's 20th shot, to Argentina's zero at that point.

Martinéz was a brick wall for Argentina, diving to his left to parry away a Lamine Yamal free kick in the final seconds of second-half stoppage time for one of his 11 saves on the game.

Five minutes earlier, Argentina were reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernández was sent off for his second bookable offense.

Still, Argentina nearly leveled late in extra time, but couldn't capitalize on a pair of Messi corner kicks, with Giuliano Simeone firing over the crossbar in stoppage time.

Goals