Leagues Cup 2026 tiebreakers: How teams can advance

Only the top four teams per league table advance; 18 MLS teams are competing alongside all 18 LIGA MX teams.

The Leagues Cup 2026 tiebreakers are as follows, helping determine who advances from Phase One to the knockout rounds.

If clubs are tied in points, the club positions in the Phase One league table will be determined via the following:

Fair Play Table

Fair Play Table is a point-based system on which the number of yellow and red cards is counted for players and members of Technical Staff, in accordance with the following:

First yellow card: + 1 point

Second yellow card (i.e., indirect red card): + 3 points (inclusive of the first yellow card)

Direct red card or sporting suspension to players or Technical Staff as determined by the Disciplinary Committee: + 4 points

Yellow card followed by a direct red card: + 5 points

Fair Play Table will count yellow cards, red cards, or sporting sanctions applied by the Disciplinary Committee for violations of the Tournament Regulations, including violations not reported by the match Referees or match officials during a match (i.e. incidents that take place before or after the match).