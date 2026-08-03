Leagues Cup 2026 Guide: Everything fans need to know

Leagues Cup 2026 will unfold from August 4 to September 6, with cross-border rivalries dominating the midsummer tournament that features 18 select MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides.
New this year, four matches will be played in Mexico in addition to games across the United States and Canada. MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, just like in the 2025 edition, are guaranteed through the quarterfinals.
All matches will air on Apple TV. Select games are also on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.
The winner receives:
- The Leagues Cup trophy, featuring two bowls – one for LIGA MX and one for MLS.
- Prize money and bragging rights.
In its fourth edition, Leagues Cup 2026 will also award three spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup – given to both finalists and the Third Place winner.
The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Phase One: August 4-13
- Quarterfinals: August 25-27
- Semifinals: September 1-2
- Third-Place Match: September 6
- Final: September 6
The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.
The 12 MLS teams not competing during Phase One will have a break until Matchday 20 on August 15.
The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify (18 total), along with every LIGA MX team (18 total), to create a 36-team tournament.
MLS teams
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
LIGA MX teams
- Atlante FC
- Atlas FC
- Atlético de San Luis
- Club América
- Club León
- Cruz Azul
- Guadalajara
- FC Juárez
- CF Monterrey
- Club Necaxa
- CF Pachuca
- Club Puebla
- Pumas UNAM
- Club Querétaro
- Tigres UANL
- Club Tijuana
- Toluca FC
- Santos Laguna
All Leagues Cup Phase One matches exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
Each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.
Points & standings system
MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.
For example, a win by an MLS club earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table. A win by a LIGA MX team contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.
The top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches in the Knockout Rounds.
The first tiebreaker in Phase One is goal differential, followed by wins (regular time), goals scored and goals conceded.
There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One:
- Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams
- Penalty shootout win: 2 points
- Regulation win: 3 points
Like Phase One, all quarterfinal contests will feature only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.
- MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
- MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
- MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
- MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches (irrespective of league).
The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
In the knockout stages, tied matches go straight to penalty shootouts (single-elimination).
Unlike previous editions, Leagues Cup 2026 will include select matches in Mexico.
- Toluca vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Aug. 5, 10 pm ET - Estadio Nemesio Díez
- Club América vs. San Diego FC: Aug. 6, 10 pm ET - Estadio Azteca
- Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Aug. 11, 10 pm ET - Estadio Universitario
- Toluca vs. FC Dallas: Aug. 12, 10 pm ET - Estadio Nemesio Díez
Since the expanded and reimagined Leagues Cup began in 2023, an MLS team has been crowned champion each time.
- 2023: Inter Miami CF
- 2024: Columbus Crew
- 2025: Seattle Sounders FC
In the Leagues Cup 2025 final, Seattle Sounders FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF. A Leagues Cup and club-record 69,314 fans were in attendance at Lumen Field.