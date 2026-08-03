Leagues Cup 2026 Guide: Everything fans need to know

Leagues Cup 2026 will unfold from August 4 to September 6 , with cross-border rivalries dominating the midsummer tournament that features 18 select MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides .

All matches will air on Apple TV . Select games are also on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.

New this year, four matches will be played in Mexico in addition to games across the United States and Canada. MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, just like in the 2025 edition, are guaranteed through the quarterfinals.

The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In its fourth edition, Leagues Cup 2026 will also award three spots in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup – given to both finalists and the Third Place winner.

The 12 MLS teams not competing during Phase One will have a break until Matchday 20 on August 15.

The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify (18 total), along with every LIGA MX team (18 total), to create a 36-team tournament .

All Leagues Cup Phase One matches exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.

Each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.

Points & standings system

MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.

For example, a win by an MLS club earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table. A win by a LIGA MX team contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches in the Knockout Rounds.

The first tiebreaker in Phase One is goal differential, followed by wins (regular time), goals scored and goals conceded.

There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One: