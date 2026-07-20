Lionel Messi shares message following World Cup final

Lionel Messi became the first player in history to start three FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday as Argentina fell 1-0 in extra time to Spain in the 2026 title match.

The following day, Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 took to Instagram to share a message with his over 500 million followers and countless more adoring fans.

"The pain is very great, and it will be difficult for this wound to close. But I also keep all the good things..." Messi began in Spanish.