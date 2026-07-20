Lionel Messi shares message following World Cup final

Lionel Messi became the first player in history to start three FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday as Argentina fell 1-0 in extra time to Spain in the 2026 title match.
The following day, Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 took to Instagram to share a message with his over 500 million followers and countless more adoring fans.
"The pain is very great, and it will be difficult for this wound to close. But I also keep all the good things..." Messi began in Spanish.
"With the games that we turned around by giving our all and that will remain forever in our memories, with the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."
Historic campaign
Despite coming up just short of the ultimate goal, Messi had a 2026 World Cup to remember. The 39-year-old broke numerous records over the summer, among them: most goal contributions in World Cup history (33), most assists (12) and most appearances (33).
Delivering 8g/4a across seven games, Messi was pipped to the Golden Boot by French striker Kylian Mbappé (10g/4a) while producing one of the most remarkable and dramatic knockout-stage runs in tournament history.
"Today it is difficult to value what we did, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi noted.
International farewell?
While Messi made no mention of retiring from international football in his post, many believe an announcement is imminent.
If this year's World Cup is to be the last time Messi dons the iconic sky blue-and-white stripes of La Albiceleste, it will only go down as yet another argument for the 39-year-old to sit atop the never-ending GOAT debate.
"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message," Messi said. "Once again we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentines.
"I also want to congratulate Spain on their championship."