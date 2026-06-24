World Cup: Marco Pašalić helps Croatia to critical win vs. Panama

Croatia's 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams are alive, and Orlando City star Marco Pašalić played a large role in the 1-0 Group L win over Panama in Toronto on Tuesday night.
With Croatia in desperate need of three points, Ante Budimir scored the lone goal in the 54th minute with a left-footed tap-in.
Pašalić started the sequence with an eye-opening backheel pass to free Josip Stanišić on the overlapping run and the Bayern Munich right back sent the cross into the box for Budimir's winner.
Pašalić had a golden chance to double the lead on a quick counter three minutes later, but Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera knocked down the chip attempt. The rebound fell to the Orlando City winger, but he fired wide.
Pašalić and FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored in a 4-2 loss to group-leading England in Croatia's opener in Dallas, were both in the starting XI against Panama.
So too was star Luke Modrić, who made his 200th appearance for Croatia, playing key roles in runs to the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 semifinals.
Up next
Croatia are third in Group L with three points, one behind England and Ghana heading into the final matchday on Saturday.
Croatia meet Ghana, which drew England 0-0 at Boston Stadium earlier on Tuesday, in a crucial showdown in Philadelphia (5 pm ET | FS1, Universo, Peacock).
Panama, meanwhile, were eliminated from advancing to the knockout rounds with their second defeat. Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey went the full 90 minutes for a second straight match for Los Canaleros, who face England in their World Cup finale Saturday in East Rutherford, NJ (5 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).