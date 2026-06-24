World Cup: Marco Pašalić helps Croatia to critical win vs. Panama

Pašalić started the sequence with an eye-opening backheel pass to free Josip Stanišić on the overlapping run and the Bayern Munich right back sent the cross into the box for Budimir's winner.

With Croatia in desperate need of three points, Ante Budimir scored the lone goal in the 54th minute with a left-footed tap-in.

Pašalić had a golden chance to double the lead on a quick counter three minutes later, but Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera knocked down the chip attempt. The rebound fell to the Orlando City winger, but he fired wide.

Pašalić and FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored in a 4-2 loss to group-leading England in Croatia's opener in Dallas, were both in the starting XI against Panama.