HISTORY! Lionel Messi becomes World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer

Lionel Messi now stands alone among the all-time greatest goalscorers at the FIFA World Cup .

Messi also passed Klose for the most wins in World Cup history (18) with Monday's knockout-round clinching victory.

Messi entered the match with 16 World Cup goals, level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose following his first career World Cup hat trick in La Albiceleste's 3-0 opening win over Algeria.

Inter Miami CF 's legendary No. 10 reached a tournament record 18 goals on Monday, scoring a brace as defending champions Argentina clinched a Round of 32 berth with a 2-0 victory over Austria.

Records were made for Messi to break them. 👏 pic.twitter.com/KSwnX32OQO

At his joint-record sixth World Cup, Messi becomes the competition's all-time top goalscorer.

Messi currently leads the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race with five tallies.

Two days shy of his 39th birthday, Messi added to his record tally and secured the result in second-half stoppage time.

He found redemption 29 minutes later, taking advantage of a clever dummy from former Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada to give Argentina the lead just before the halftime break.

World Cup icon

Messi's record 18 goals are the latest World Cup milestone for the game's most decorated player of all time.

A champion with Argentina at Qatar 2022, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the only two-time winner of the World Cup Golden Ball, given to the tournament's best overall player.

Additionally, Messi has scored in six straight World Cup games, equalling the record set by France's Just Fontaine (1958) and Brazil's Jairzinho (1970).