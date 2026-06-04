MLS at FIFA World Cup: 10 must-watch Group Stage games

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds across North America this summer, a record 44 MLS players will be in action.
The tournament lasts from June 11 to July 19, and features an expanded 48-team field.
As you get ready to watch the soccer spectacle, here are some must-see Group Stage games featuring MLS stars.
- WHEN: Thursday, June 11 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
The biggest party in the world kicks off in Mexico City, as co-hosts Mexico meet South Africa in the tournament's curtain-raiser.
Bafana Bafana feature two MLS center backs who will try to stymie an El Tri side that includes MLS homegrown products Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire FC).
Mbekezeli Mbokazi was a key signing for Chicago ahead of the 2026 season, while Olwethu Makhanya was a crucial part of the Philadelphia Union's 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning side.
In this Group A bout, South Africa make their World Cup return after hosting the 2010 tournament.
- WHEN: Friday, June 12 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Toronto Stadium, Canada
The moment Canadians have long waited for is nearly here: a World Cup match on home soil.
Jesse Marsch's CanMNT side is well represented by MLS players past and present. Of the 26-man roster, eight players are from MLS and another 10 are MLS alums.
Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau has earned the starting goalkeeping job ahead of Inter Miami's Dayne St. Clair. LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio will likely wear the captain's armband while Vancouver Whitecaps product Alphonso Davies recovers from a hamstring injury. Further, Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière could be in the starting XI.
One Bosnia and Herzegovina player who will be familiar with the opponent and venue? Esmir Bajraktarević, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign as a New England Revolution homegrown before transferring to Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.
- WHEN: Friday, June 12 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Los Angeles Stadium, USA
A World Cup opener on home soil?
It doesn't get much better than that for the United States, who feature eight MLS representatives and another 13 players who are homegrown products or spent time in an MLS academy.
Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution) are battling for the starting goalkeeper job. Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream wears the captain's armband, and Vancouver midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is pushing for a starting spot.
Mauricio Pochettino's squad will hope to start with three points against Paraguay, who are led by Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón. He is one of four MLS players on the South American side and could start alongside Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 14 | 10 pm ET
- WHERE: Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico
When Sweden and Tunisia square off in this Group F opener, a pair of Western Conference foes will go head-to-head.
Sweden feature FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson, who was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Emil Holm. He's in his first MLS season.
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Rayan Elloumi represents Tunisia. The 18-year-old homegrown has progressed from the club's academy to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team.
Elloumi was eligible to represent Canada, but filed a one-time switch to Tunisia and will now be among the youngest players at the 2026 World Cup.
- WHEN: Tuesday, June 16 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Kansas City Stadium, USA
The defending World Cup champions begin their title defense in Kansas City, where all eyes will be on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.
The legendary No. 10 is readying for what is likely his sixth and final World Cup, a record he co-holds with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in a record 26 World Cup matches. And with 13g/8a, he is three goals shy of tying Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup tallies.
Messi is joined on La Albiceleste's roster by midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, a fellow World Cup champion from Qatar 2022 who reunited with the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP last summer in South Florida.
De Paul arrived on loan from Atlético Madrid midseason, scored the game-winning goal in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, and then made a permanent move ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Will Argentina breeze through Group J and ultimately defend their World Cup title? No country has gone back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
- WHEN: Friday, June 19 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Seattle Stadium, USA
Back in his home stadium, Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan and the USMNT meet Australia in their second Group D match.
The Socceroos feature an MLS trio: Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington and the NYCFC duo of Aiden O'Neill and Kai Trewin.
Nearly a decade to the day, it will be the USMNT's first game in Seattle since a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa América Centenario quarterfinals. That match was held on June 16, 2016 and featured goals from Clint Dempsey and Gyasi Zardes.
This go-around, another USMNT win could book their spot in the Round of 32. And there will surely be massive home support, with Seattle's fans among the rowdiest in MLS.
- WHEN: Friday, June 19 | 8:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Philadelphia Stadium, USA
In their second Group C match, Haiti will take on five-time World Cup champions Brazil.
It should be a special moment for Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques, who joins FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson and Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr. for Haiti's first World Cup in 52 years.
This game brings some serious David vs. Goliath vibes, with Brazil boasting stars like Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
But Haiti won't back down, and even a draw would go a long way towards their hopes of reaching the knockout round.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 21 | 6 pm ET
- WHERE: Miami Stadium, USA
It will be another head-to-head MLS matchup when Uruguay face Cape Verde in both teams' second Group H match.
Juan Manuel Sanabria represents Uruguay, having joined Real Salt Lake in February from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.
He'll team up with Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez, with the legendary Marcelo Bielsa serving as head coach for the two-time World Cup champions.
They'll come up against a tournament Cinderella, with San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira representing Cape Verde.
The Blue Sharks are considerable underdogs, making their World Cup debut after a historic African qualifying campaign.
Their roster features several dual nationals; Moreira is a former French youth international and Dos Santos previously played for US youth teams.
- WHEN: Tuesday, June 23 | 7 pm ET
- WHERE: Toronto Stadium, Canada
Panama meet Croatia in a pivotal second Group L match, and both countries field two MLS players.
San Diego midfielder Aníbal Godoy sports the captain's armband for Panama and is set to retire from international soccer after the tournament. The 36-year-old also featured at Russia 2018 and leads his country with 157 caps.
Godoy is joined by Minnesota United FC midfielder/defender Carlos Harvey, who's earned consistent call-ups since the 2024 Copa América.
Meanwhile, Croatia feature FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić. Musa is in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with 12 goals in 13 matches this season, while Pašalić was named a 2025 MLS All-Star.
Panama are looking for their first-ever World Cup win; Croatia have made at least the semifinals in back-to-back tournaments.
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 24 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Monterrey Stadium, Mexico
A berth in the Round of 32 could be at stake when South Africa and South Korea meet in the final match of Group A.
It also could be a historic moment for LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min. The Taegeuk Warriors' captain is his country's second-highest goalscorer with 56 tallies, just two behind Cha Bum-Kun.
The MLS-record signing enters the tournament with 145 caps, the most in South Korean history.
He'll come up against Mbokazi and Makhanya, who hope to help South Africa reach their first-ever World Cup knockout phase.
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar
- June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria
- June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada
- June 25: Türkiye vs. USA
- June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium