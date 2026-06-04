MLS at FIFA World Cup: 10 must-watch Group Stage games

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds across North America this summer, a record 44 MLS players will be in action.

As you get ready to watch the soccer spectacle, here are some must-see Group Stage games featuring MLS stars.

The tournament lasts from June 11 to July 19, and features an expanded 48-team field.

In this Group A bout, South Africa make their World Cup return after hosting the 2010 tournament.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi was a key signing for Chicago ahead of the 2026 season, while Olwethu Makhanya was a crucial part of the Philadelphia Union 's 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning side.

Bafana Bafana feature two MLS center backs who will try to stymie an El Tri side that includes MLS homegrown products Obed Vargas ( Seattle Sounders FC ) and Brian Gutiérrez ( Chicago Fire FC ).

The biggest party in the world kicks off in Mexico City, as co-hosts Mexico meet South Africa in the tournament's curtain-raiser.

One Bosnia and Herzegovina player who will be familiar with the opponent and venue? Esmir Bajraktarević, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign as a New England Revolution homegrown before transferring to Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.

Jesse Marsch's CanMNT side is well represented by MLS players past and present. Of the 26-man roster , eight players are from MLS and another 10 are MLS alums.

The moment Canadians have long waited for is nearly here: a World Cup match on home soil.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad will hope to start with three points against Paraguay, who are led by Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón . He is one of four MLS players on the South American side and could start alongside Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas .

It doesn't get much better than that for the United States , who feature eight MLS representatives and another 13 players who are homegrown products or spent time in an MLS academy.

Elloumi was eligible to represent Canada, but filed a one-time switch to Tunisia and will now be among the youngest players at the 2026 World Cup.

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Rayan Elloumi represents Tunisia. The 18-year-old homegrown has progressed from the club's academy to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team.

Sweden feature FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson , who was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Emil Holm. He's in his first MLS season.

When Sweden and Tunisia square off in this Group F opener, a pair of Western Conference foes will go head-to-head.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16 | 9 pm ET

Tuesday, June 16 | 9 pm ET WHERE: Kansas City Stadium, USA

The defending World Cup champions begin their title defense in Kansas City, where all eyes will be on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

The legendary No. 10 is readying for what is likely his sixth and final World Cup, a record he co-holds with Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in a record 26 World Cup matches. And with 13g/8a, he is three goals shy of tying Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup tallies.

Messi is joined on La Albiceleste's roster by midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, a fellow World Cup champion from Qatar 2022 who reunited with the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP last summer in South Florida.

De Paul arrived on loan from Atlético Madrid midseason, scored the game-winning goal in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, and then made a permanent move ahead of the 2026 campaign.