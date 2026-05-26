Aaronson to Zendejas: Every MLS export on USMNT's World Cup roster

MLS connections are all around the United States ' 26-player roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Combined, those 21 players account for 81% MLS representation on the USMNT's World Cup squad.

Aside from the eight current MLS players, another 13 are MLS homegrown products or have spent time in an MLS academy.

Putting on for the Stars & Stripes. 🇺🇸 The @USMNT ’s World Cup roster is officially IN. pic.twitter.com/TcKM9AKFNj

Brenden Aaronson

Current club: Leeds United (English Premier League)

Leeds United (English Premier League) MLS connection: Philadelphia Union (2019-20)

Originally joining the Union at age 10, Aaronson signed a homegrown contract in September 2018.

He went on to record 7g/9a in 54 MLS appearances and topped the 2020 MLS 22 Under 22 list.

Such success attracted the attention of Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg, who acquired Aaronson as the Union's first outgoing European transfer.

Now, Aaronson competes in the Premier League for Leeds United.

Tyler Adams

Current club: AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League)

AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League) MLS club: Red Bull New York (2016-18)

Adams burst onto the scene with the Red Bulls in 2015, memorably shining in an international friendly vs. Chelsea FC.

That was a sign of things to come, with the tenacious midfielder moving to German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig in late 2018.

Now one of the USMNT's main leaders, Adams also recently helped Bournemouth qualify for the Europa League.

Alex Freeman

Current club: Villareal (Spain LaLiga)

Villareal (Spain LaLiga) MLS club: Orlando City (2023-25)

An Orlando City homegrown, Freeman made three MLS appearances across 2023-24 before being named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year behind a breakout campaign.

As a result, Villareal reportedly spent nearly $7 million to acquire the athletic defender in the winter of 2026.