Aaronson to Zendejas: Every MLS export on USMNT's World Cup roster

MLS connections are all around the United States' 26-player roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Aside from the eight current MLS players, another 13 are MLS homegrown products or have spent time in an MLS academy.
Combined, those 21 players account for 81% MLS representation on the USMNT's World Cup squad.
USA: World Cup schedule - Group D
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
Brenden Aaronson
- Current club: Leeds United (English Premier League)
- MLS connection: Philadelphia Union (2019-20)
Originally joining the Union at age 10, Aaronson signed a homegrown contract in September 2018.
He went on to record 7g/9a in 54 MLS appearances and topped the 2020 MLS 22 Under 22 list.
Such success attracted the attention of Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg, who acquired Aaronson as the Union's first outgoing European transfer.
Now, Aaronson competes in the Premier League for Leeds United.
Tyler Adams
- Current club: AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League)
- MLS club: Red Bull New York (2016-18)
Adams burst onto the scene with the Red Bulls in 2015, memorably shining in an international friendly vs. Chelsea FC.
That was a sign of things to come, with the tenacious midfielder moving to German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig in late 2018.
Now one of the USMNT's main leaders, Adams also recently helped Bournemouth qualify for the Europa League.
Alex Freeman
- Current club: Villareal (Spain LaLiga)
- MLS club: Orlando City (2023-25)
An Orlando City homegrown, Freeman made three MLS appearances across 2023-24 before being named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year behind a breakout campaign.
As a result, Villareal reportedly spent nearly $7 million to acquire the athletic defender in the winter of 2026.
Notably, Freeman's father is a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers.
Weston McKennie
- Current club: Juventus (Italian Serie A)
- MLS club: FC Dallas Academy
McKennie developed in the FC Dallas Academy before moving to Germany with famed side Schalke 04.
He now stars for one of Italy's most historic clubs, regularly competing in the UEFA Champions League for Juventus.
McKennie is one of the USMNT's biggest stars and is poised for a key role at the 2026 World Cup.
Mark McKenzie
- Current club: Toulouse (French Ligue 1)
- MLS club: Philadelphia Union (2018-20)
Across three seasons with Philadelphia, McKenzie was named a 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award finalist, a finalist for the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year award and earned a 2020 MLS Best XI selection.
In turn, the center back was transferred to Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk for a multi-million dollar transfer fee.
Fast forward, and McKenzie is a regular in the French top-flight for Toulouse.
Ricardo Pepi
- Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Dutch Eredivisie)
- MLS club: FC Dallas (2019-21)
Pepi rose to stardom at FC Dallas, where he scored 15g/4a in 55 regular-season appearances.
After earning MLS All-Star and Young Player of the year honors in 2021, Pepi secured a club-record transfer to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg (reported $20 million plus add-ons).
The USMNT striker now competes for PSV and has won three league titles with the Dutch powerhouse club.
Gio Reyna
- Current club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (German Bundesliga)
- MLS club: NYCFC Academy
The son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, Gio joined the NYCFC Academy while his father worked for the club.
He represented NYCFC until 2019, when he moved to Germany to join the academy of German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.
Reyna featured at the 2022 World Cup for the USMNT and is known for game-changing plays in the final third.
Chris Richards
- Current club: Crystal Palace (English Premier League)
- MLS club: FC Dallas (2018-19)
Richards signed a homegrown deal with Dallas in April 2018 after impressing for their academy.
He quickly moved abroad to German Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich, and also featured on loan at Hoffenheim.
Currently, the imposing center back is a regular for Crystal Palace and helped them win the 2024-25 FA Cup.
Joe Scally
- Current club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (German Bundesliga)
- MLS club: New York City FC (2018-20)
Scally graduated from the NYCFC Academy, signing as the club's second-ever homegrown at 15 years old.
He made seven appearances for the first team before his seven-figure move to Mönchengladbach.
He's made 167 appearances for the German side since 2021, cementing his place at one of the country's biggest clubs.
Auston Trusty
- Current club: Celtic (Scottish Premiership)
- MLS clubs: Philadelphia Union & Colorado Rapids
The fifth homegrown signing in Philadelphia Union history, Trusty inked his deal in 2016.
The center back was eventually traded to the Colorado Rapids after carving out a first-team role, and then earned a deadline-day move to EPL giants Arsenal in January 2022.
After several stops in England, Trusty has settled at Celtic. He's won four titles with the Scottish powerhouse side.
Tim Weah
- Current club: Marseille (French Ligue 1)
- MLS club: Red Bull New York Academy
Weah featured for the Red Bull New York Academy before moving to the academy of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he signed his first professional contract.
The son of 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, Tim was also close to joining the Philadelphia Union Academy before deciding on Europe.
Weah has featured in 21 UEFA Champions League matches, spanning Juventus, Marseille and Lille.
Haji Wright
- Current club: Coventry City (English Premier League)
- MLS club: LA Galaxy Academy
Long before his winding career in Europe, Wright featured for the LA Galaxy's youth teams.
Instead of starting in MLS, Wright went abroad and completed stops in Germany (Schalke 04), the Netherlands (VVV-Venlo), Denmark (Sønderjyske) and Turkey (Antalyaspor).
This past season, the 2022 World Cup veteran was Coventry City's top scorer as they gained automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.
Alex Zendejas
- Current club: Club América (Mexican LIGA MX)
- MLS club: FC Dallas (2015)
The first homegrown to be signed from affiliate FC Dallas El Paso, Zendejas became the 13th homegrown player in FC Dallas history in October 2014 after joining the academy two years prior.
He would make 10 total appearances for the club before making the move south to Mexico with Chivas Guadalajara.
Presently, Zendejas is one of Club América's most important attackers and was named a 2025 LIGA MX All-Star.