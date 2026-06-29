Chicago Fire: What to know about Robert Lewandowski's new team

One of the greatest strikers of his generation is officially in MLS.
Legendary Polish international Robert Lewandowski has joined Chicago Fire FC on a two-year deal through the 2027-28 campaign.
Lewandowski arrives following a remarkable European career where he starred for the likes of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.
Here's everything fans need to know about the superstar's new team.
When are some big games?
Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lewandowski won't have to wait long for several marquee matchups on Chicago's schedule.
That includes the following, with all games available on Apple TV.
- July 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Chicago's first game post-World Cup is against Vancouver, who feature fellow Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller. Will the No. 9 debut?
- July 22 at Inter Miami CF: Lewandowski could get his first showdown with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.
- Aug. 19 at Orlando City: Lewandowski and Chicago visit Atlético Madrid icon Antoine Griezmann, who recently joined Orlando.
- Sept. 9 vs. Inter Miami CF: It's the reverse fixture for Messi and Miami, who visit Soldier Field as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.
- Oct. 28 vs. Orlando City: Lewandowski and Chicago host Orlando for a second matchup with Griezmann.
Lewandowski could also feature in Leagues Cup this summer.
Chicago will face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in the midsummer tournament between MLS and Mexican sides. Those games are all in early to mid-August.
How good are Chicago?
At the World Cup break, Chicago are third in the Eastern Conference (26 points) and on pace to make the playoffs for a second straight year.
The club have turned a corner under director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter, who took over ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Berhalter has reinvigorated the squad, which includes the following as standout players:
- Jonathan Bamba: The former Celta Vigo winger brings top-level European experience and pace on the flank.
- Chris Brady: One of the top young goalkeepers in MLS, Brady earned a spot on the United States' 2026 World Cup roster.
- Hugo Cuypers: One of MLS's most consistent strikers, Cuypers has tallied 40 goals in 75 appearances since joining Chicago.
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi: The MLS All-Star center back recently drew global attention while representing South Africa at the World Cup.
- Philip Zinckernagel: The Danish midfielder and MLS All-Star's chance-creation abilities should mesh nicely with Lewandowski's world-class finishing.
Who is the head coach?
Now in his second season with Chicago, Berhalter arrived after two separate stints as head coach of the US men's national team and brought decades of MLS experience as both a player and a manager.
A former LA Galaxy defender, Berhalter previously led the Columbus Crew to sustained success before taking over the USMNT.
During his first season with Chicago, Berhalter guided the Fire back to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Widely regarded as one of MLS's most accomplished coaches, he's helped transform the club from a perennial Eastern Conference struggler into one of the league's emerging contenders.
What can Lewandowski win in MLS?
After winning 33 trophies throughout his distinguished career across some of Europe's top clubs, Lewandowski will have the opportunity to add to his silverware cabinet while in MLS.
The league's biggest prize is MLS Cup presented by Audi, which will be contested on Friday, Dec. 18 to conclude the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Supporters' Shield, won by the team that finishes with the most points in the MLS regular season, is also in contention for Chicago, who currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.
There's also Leagues Cup, the annual showdown between rival teams in MLS and Mexico's LIGA MX, and the historic US Open Cup.
Where do Chicago play?
The Fire's future centers around McDonald's Park, the club's planned 22,000-seat soccer-specific stadium in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.
Announced by owner Joe Mansueto in 2025 as part of the massive "The 78" development project, the privately funded venue is scheduled to open in 2028. It will become the Fire's first home within Chicago city limits, designed specifically for soccer.
Expected to cost approximately $750 million, the project represents one of the most significant investments in club history.
Until then, the Fire will continue playing at historic Soldier Field, the downtown venue they share with the NFL's Chicago Bears.
Bundesliga stars
Lewandowski won't be the only former Bundesliga icon in MLS.
The league already features several decorated alumni from Germany's top flight, including Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller and longtime Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus.
Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC): One of Bayern Munich's greatest-ever players, Müller joined Vancouver following a trophy-laden career that included multiple Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League crowns and a 2014 FIFA World Cup title with Germany.
Marco Reus (LA Galaxy): After spending more than a decade as Borussia Dortmund's captain and talisman, Reus arrived in MLS with the LA Galaxy and helped the club capture MLS Cup in his first season.
Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes): The German international previously starred for RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to MLS. Injuries have limited him to seven appearances (four starts, 455 minutes) in his first season with San Jose, but he's still produced 4g/5a.
Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC): The former Borussia Dortmund star has been one of MLS's top shot-stoppers since arriving in 2023, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in his debut season.
Emil Forsberg (Red Bull New York): The former RB Leipzig star and longtime Swedish international has been one of MLS's most productive attacking midfielders since arriving in New York, tallying 21g/21a in 66 appearances while helping RBNY reach MLS Cup in 2024.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Red Bull New York): The veteran Cameroon international brought extensive Bundesliga experience to MLS after stints with Schalke, Mainz and Bayern Munich, where he won multiple league titles.