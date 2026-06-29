Chicago Fire: What to know about Robert Lewandowski's new team

One of the greatest strikers of his generation is officially in MLS.

Here's everything fans need to know about the superstar's new team.

Lewandowski arrives following a remarkable European career where he starred for the likes of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Chicago will face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in the midsummer tournament between MLS and Mexican sides. Those games are all in early to mid-August.

Lewandowski could also feature in Leagues Cup this summer.

That includes the following, with all games available on Apple TV .

Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup , Lewandowski won't have to wait long for several marquee matchups on Chicago's schedule.

Berhalter has reinvigorated the squad, which includes the following as standout players:

The club have turned a corner under director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter, who took over ahead of the 2025 campaign.

At the World Cup break, Chicago are third in the Eastern Conference (26 points) and on pace to make the playoffs for a second straight year.

Widely regarded as one of MLS's most accomplished coaches, he's helped transform the club from a perennial Eastern Conference struggler into one of the league's emerging contenders.

During his first season with Chicago, Berhalter guided the Fire back to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

A former LA Galaxy defender, Berhalter previously led the Columbus Crew to sustained success before taking over the USMNT.

Now in his second season with Chicago, Berhalter arrived after two separate stints as head coach of the US men's national team and brought decades of MLS experience as both a player and a manager.

What can Lewandowski win in MLS?

After winning 33 trophies throughout his distinguished career across some of Europe's top clubs, Lewandowski will have the opportunity to add to his silverware cabinet while in MLS.

The league's biggest prize is MLS Cup presented by Audi, which will be contested on Friday, Dec. 18 to conclude the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Supporters' Shield, won by the team that finishes with the most points in the MLS regular season, is also in contention for Chicago, who currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.