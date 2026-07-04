Your MLS guide to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The 48-team field in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is down 16. And after the Round of 32, the scene quickly shifts to the Round of 16.

Here's who they will play – and when – as they look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

From the record 45 MLS players named to World Cup rosters, nearly two dozen remain in contention.

Canada vs. Morocco

When: Saturday, July 4 | 1 pm ET

Saturday, July 4 | 1 pm ET Where: Houston Stadium | Houston, Texas

Canada's monumental 2026 FIFA World Cup continues in the Round of 16 with a matchup against Morocco. The co-hosts have climbed the ladder of historic World Cup firsts to reach the Round of 16 for the first time.

A big reason why Les Rouges are here is Stephen Eustáquio, the midfielder most recently on loan with LAFC from FC Porto, who scored arguably the biggest goal in Canadian soccer history – a 92nd-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 32.

LAFC teammates Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg have seen time off the bench, as has Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio.