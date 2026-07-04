Your MLS guide to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The 48-team field in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is down 16. And after the Round of 32, the scene quickly shifts to the Round of 16.
From the record 45 MLS players named to World Cup rosters, nearly two dozen remain in contention.
Here's who they will play – and when – as they look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Canada vs. Morocco
- When: Saturday, July 4 | 1 pm ET
- Where: Houston Stadium | Houston, Texas
Canada's monumental 2026 FIFA World Cup continues in the Round of 16 with a matchup against Morocco. The co-hosts have climbed the ladder of historic World Cup firsts to reach the Round of 16 for the first time.
A big reason why Les Rouges are here is Stephen Eustáquio, the midfielder most recently on loan with LAFC from FC Porto, who scored arguably the biggest goal in Canadian soccer history – a 92nd-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 32.
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea have started every match for Canada.
LAFC teammates Mathieu Choinière and Jacob Shaffelburg have seen time off the bench, as has Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio.
Next up for Jesse Marsch's side is Morocco, led by Achraf Hakimi, who ousted the Netherlands on penalty kicks in the Round of 32.
Paraguay vs. France
- When: Saturday, July 4 | 5 pm ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Paraguay delivered the shock of the Round of 32, stunning Germany with a 4-3 penalty-kick shootout win.
Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas both started, while Orlando City’s Braian Ojeda was a late substitute as La Albirroja played the four-time World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes, plus 30 additional minutes of extra time.
Cubas has been a standout for Paraguay, playing every single minute for head coach Gustavo Alfaro as La Albirroja reached the Round of 16 for the fourth time ever.
From a four-time World Cup champion to a two-time winner, Paraguay now eye another upset against a European giant when they face France, who defeated Sweden, 3-0, in the Round of 32.
With 6g/2a, Kylian Mbappé is in a battle for the Golden Boot with Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (7g). Ousmane Dembélé (4g) also leads Les Bleus, who have world-class players at every position.
United States vs. Belgium
- When: Monday, July 6 | 8 pm ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium | Seattle, Washington
After finishing atop Group D, the United States ousted Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0, in the Round of 32.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese earned his second clean sheet of the World Cup, with Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream helping anchor the backline that survived a 64th-minute red card to Folarin Balogun.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who scored his first World Cup goal in a 3-2 loss to Türkiye, came off the bench in the knockout round win.
The USMNT will meet Belgium in the Round of 16 for a second time in history after the Red Devils' dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal.
Down 2-0 with four minutes left in regulation, Belgium rallied to tie the game before Youri Tielemans scored the latest goal in World Cup history with a 125th-minute penalty kick.
Argentina vs. Egypt
- When: Tuesday, July 7 | 12 pm ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Messi and Argentina survived a scare in an epic extra-time win over Cape Verde. Inter Miami's legendary No. 10 scored his record 20th World Cup goal and extended his World Cup goal-scoring streak to a record eight matches before setting up the decisive own goal in extra time.
Club and country teammate Rodrigo De Paul also started and played 84 minutes in the all-time classic.
Egypt reached the quarterfinals for the first time, advancing on penalty kicks against Australia.
Emam Ashour scored the lone goal during regulation against the Socceroos, his second of the competition. The Pharaohs, who finished second in Group G, are led by Mo Salah, nicknamed the "Egyptian King."