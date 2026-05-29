Canada roster for 2026 World Cup: 8 MLS players called

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named his 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling up eight MLS players for the momentous tournament on home soil.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City
- Owen Goodman - Crystal Palace
- Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF
DEFENDERS (9)
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Marseille
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic
- Alfie Jones - Middlesbrough
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (10)
- Ali Ahmed - Norwich City
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - LAFC
- Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - LAFC
FORWARDS (4)
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Promise David - Union SG
- Cyle Larin - Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
Canada: Group B schedule
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
MLS call-ups
Maxime Crépeau (Orlando) and Dayne St. Clair (Miami) are vying for the starting goalkeeper job.
Defenders Richie Laryea (Toronto) and Joel Waterman (Chicago) will compete at their second World Cup, as will midfielder Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).
LAFC are the most represented club, with midfielder Mathieu Choinière, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and winger Jacob Shaffelburg all making the roster. Eustáquio is on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.
MLS alums
The squad features 10 MLS alums, highlighted by Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown product and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. He is recovering from injury, as is former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito.
Center back Derek Cornelius previously featured for Vancouver, and defender Alistair Johnston began his career across Nashville SC and CF Montréal.
Midfielders Ismaël Koné and Nathan Saliba are Montréal products, while wingers Ali Ahmed (Vancouver) and Tajon Buchanan (New England) rose to prominence in MLS.
At striker, Cyle Larin (Orlando) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota) made their names in MLS before heading to Europe.
MLS stats
- Eight players compete in MLS for five different clubs, amounting to 31% of Marsch's team.
- Of the 26 players named, another 10 (38%) are either MLS homegrown products or players who developed in MLS.
- Combined, those 18 players account for 69% of the CanMNT's World Cup squad.
World Cup history
This will be the CanMNT's third World Cup appearance and first under Marsch.
The former MLS midfielder and head coach was appointed in May 2024; he received a long-term extension ahead of the tournament.
Canada are chasing their first World Cup win or draw, having gone three-and-out during their 1986 and 2022 appearances.