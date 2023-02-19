DC United 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Toronto FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2023 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Between Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich they’ve got themselves a lot of top-level experience in a couple of crucial spots, which should be the foundation of an attack that consistently executes.
- Weakness: Goalkeeper, central defense, d-mid and the fullbacks are all major questions.
Key Departures
- Bill Hamid: One of 13 players to leave this winter, club legend Bill Hamid departs after 279 regular-season appearances with his boyhood club. Hamid signed a homegrown contract and then made his MLS debut in 2010.
- Ola Kamara: Consistent MLS goalscorer Ola Kamara remains a free agent after his D.C. United contract expired. The center forward, now 33, had 9g/1a in just under 1,500 minutes last season. With Benteke acquired last summer, Kamara seemed likely to leave.
- David Ochoa: Mexican international goalkeeper David Ochoa left as well. He was thought of as a potential successor to Hamid and was acquired last summer in a trade from Real Salt Lake, but the Black-and-Red opted for a more experienced starter. Ochoa has since signed with San Luis in Liga MX.
Key Acquisitions
- Mateusz Klich: The biggest piece of a hugely busy offseason, Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich was acquired from Leeds United and signed as a Designated Player. Klich, 32, had 24g/21a in 195 appearances with Leeds, where he was a fan favorite and crucial to their long-awaited promotion to the English Premier League.
- Ruan: Ruan is one of perhaps five new starters signed this winter, with the Brazilian right back acquired in a trade from Orlando City. One of the fastest players in the league, Ruan is a constant overlapping threat on the right flank. He made 101 appearances in four years with Orlando.
- Tyler Miller: A new starting goalkeeper for D.C. United as (essentially) a dozen-year reign of Bill Hamid ends. Tyler Miller was signed in free agency and has ample MLS experience, winning a Supporters’ Shield with LAFC and enjoying another year as a starter with Minnesota United. Miller has made 100 MLS regular-season starts.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 14th in East
- Charles Boehm: 15th in East
- Tom Bogert: 14th in East
- Matt Doyle: 15th in East
- David Gass: 14th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 14th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in East
- Joseph Lowery: 14th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 15th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 15th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 13th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Wayne Rooney
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Last year: 7W-21L-6T, 27 points, 14th in East
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify