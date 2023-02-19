MLS is Back

DC United 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

D.C. United: 2023 The Cherry Blossom Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Between Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich they’ve got themselves a lot of top-level experience in a couple of crucial spots, which should be the foundation of an attack that consistently executes.
  • Weakness: Goalkeeper, central defense, d-mid and the fullbacks are all major questions.

Key Departures

  • Bill Hamid: One of 13 players to leave this winter, club legend Bill Hamid departs after 279 regular-season appearances with his boyhood club. Hamid signed a homegrown contract and then made his MLS debut in 2010.
  • Ola Kamara: Consistent MLS goalscorer Ola Kamara remains a free agent after his D.C. United contract expired. The center forward, now 33, had 9g/1a in just under 1,500 minutes last season. With Benteke acquired last summer, Kamara seemed likely to leave.
  • David Ochoa: Mexican international goalkeeper David Ochoa left as well. He was thought of as a potential successor to Hamid and was acquired last summer in a trade from Real Salt Lake, but the Black-and-Red opted for a more experienced starter. Ochoa has since signed with San Luis in Liga MX.

Key Acquisitions

  • Mateusz Klich: The biggest piece of a hugely busy offseason, Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich was acquired from Leeds United and signed as a Designated Player. Klich, 32, had 24g/21a in 195 appearances with Leeds, where he was a fan favorite and crucial to their long-awaited promotion to the English Premier League.
  • Ruan: Ruan is one of perhaps five new starters signed this winter, with the Brazilian right back acquired in a trade from Orlando City. One of the fastest players in the league, Ruan is a constant overlapping threat on the right flank. He made 101 appearances in four years with Orlando.
  • Tyler Miller: A new starting goalkeeper for D.C. United as (essentially) a dozen-year reign of Bill Hamid ends. Tyler Miller was signed in free agency and has ample MLS experience, winning a Supporters’ Shield with LAFC and enjoying another year as a starter with Minnesota United. Miller has made 100 MLS regular-season starts.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - DC lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 14th in East
  • Charles Boehm: 15th in East
  • Tom Bogert: 14th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 15th in East
  • David Gass: 14th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 14th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 12th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 14th in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 15th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 15th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 13th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Wayne Rooney
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Last year: 7W-21L-6T, 27 points, 14th in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

D.C. United MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

