DC United acquire Ruan from Orlando City for No. 2 MLS SuperDraft pick

D.C. United have acquired Brazilian right back Ruan from Orlando City SC in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.

After four seasons with the Lions, the 27-year-old joins a Black-and-Red side in rebuild mode ahead of head coach Wayne Rooney's first full season in charge. They've been active this offseason, bringing in six previous reinforcements (including left back Pedro Santos and goalkeeper Tyler Miller via free agency) while letting 12 players go.

Ruan, a 2022 US Open Cup winner, tallied 4g/15a in 101 regular-season appearances with Orlando and is expected to play a key role after D.C. United finished last overall in the 2022 MLS season.

“We are thrilled to be getting one of the most dangerous attacking right backs in MLS,” D.C. United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a release. “Ruan has been a big success since joining MLS and we are excited to bring him to the nation's capital.”

Orlando are coming off their first trophy-winning season in MLS, but have lost both starting outside backs after left back João Moutinho exited on a free transfer and signed with Spezia in Italy's Serie A.

Now, Wednesday's deal gives the Lions access to one of the nation's most promising college prospects.

“Ruan has been an incredibly important member of our project with the club over the last four years and we want to thank him for all of his hard work and effort,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “We wish him nothing but the very best and look forward to seeing all he achieves in this next chapter.”