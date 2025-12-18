Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Reese Miller

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed homegrown defender Reese Miller, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options through the 2028-29 MLS season.
Miller recently competed a four-year stint at the University of Virgina, posting 6g/5a over 55 appearances and helping the Cavaliers reach the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship final.
He also featured nine times for the Dynamo's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, during the 2022 season.
“Reese is a promising young outside back who strengthened his skillset over four years at UVA, one of the country’s top programs, and made his mark at the collegiate level as a standout defender,” said president of soccer, Pat Onstad.
“As a Houston native, we are proud that Reese’s foundational years were spent in the Dynamo Academy where he cultivated his consistent opportunities to grow at the next level and chose a fruitful college route to continue his development. We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown club as he continues within our player pathway system."
Houston are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026. This year, the Dynamo missed out on the postseason for the first time under head coach Ben Olsen following a 12th-place finish (37 points) in the Western Conference.
