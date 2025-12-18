Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Reese Miller

He also featured nine times for the Dynamo's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, during the 2022 season.

Miller recently competed a four-year stint at the University of Virgina, posting 6g/5a over 55 appearances and helping the Cavaliers reach the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship final.

The 21-year-old is under contract through 2026 with options through the 2028-29 MLS season.

“Reese is a promising young outside back who strengthened his skillset over four years at UVA, one of the country’s top programs, and made his mark at the collegiate level as a standout defender,” said president of soccer, Pat Onstad.

“As a Houston native, we are proud that Reese’s foundational years were spent in the Dynamo Academy where he cultivated his consistent opportunities to grow at the next level and chose a fruitful college route to continue his development. We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown club as he continues within our player pathway system."

Houston are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026. This year, the Dynamo missed out on the postseason for the first time under head coach Ben Olsen following a 12th-place finish (37 points) in the Western Conference.