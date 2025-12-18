Houston Dynamo sign homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb through 2026 with club options through the 2028-29 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Dynamo academy graduate spent the last two years helping North Carolina State return to a national soccer powerhouse, leading the team to the 2025 NCAA Men's Division I Soccer Championship final while being named 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Goalkeeper of the Year.

He also made one professional appearance for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo FC 2 in 2022, recording a clean sheet.

“Logan is one of the best goalkeepers in collegiate soccer this year, evidenced by his leadership in NC State’s run to the 2025 NCAA Championship final and his ACC Goalkeeper of the Year honors,” said Pat Onstad, president of soccer.