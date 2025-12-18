Houston Dynamo sign homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb through 2026 with club options through the 2028-29 season, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Dynamo academy graduate spent the last two years helping North Carolina State return to a national soccer powerhouse, leading the team to the 2025 NCAA Men's Division I Soccer Championship final while being named 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Goalkeeper of the Year.
He also made one professional appearance for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo FC 2 in 2022, recording a clean sheet.
“Logan is one of the best goalkeepers in collegiate soccer this year, evidenced by his leadership in NC State’s run to the 2025 NCAA Championship final and his ACC Goalkeeper of the Year honors,” said Pat Onstad, president of soccer.
“Logan’s natural and instinctual shot-stopping skillset has been on display since he joined the Dynamo Academy as an up-and-coming talent seven years ago, and his trajectory was only accelerated by a decorated collegiate career. We want to sincerely thank Logan’s parents, Trina and Fred, Texans SC (now RISE SC), and everyone who supported him along his journey to become a professional player for his hometown team. We are thrilled to welcome Logan back home to Houston and look forward to his continued development within our player pathway system.”
Houston are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026 after missing out for the first time under head coach Ben Olsen last season following a 12th-place finish in the Western Conference (37 points).
