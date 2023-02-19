MLS is Back

Charlotte FC 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC: 2023 The Crown Jewel Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Under Christian Lattanzio, they installed a City Football Group-inspired system with an emphasis on pitch control that, even with short notice, underperforming Designated Players and a rotating cast of midfielders and defenders, looked pretty damn good pretty damn quickly.
  • Weakness: Two of their DPs are massive question marks for one, for two they did not get a ton of productivity from the wings (which is deadly for any team that runs a 4-2-3-1), and for three Kristijan Kahlina really, really struggled in goal during his first MLS season.

Remembering Anton Walkes

A tragedy that shook Charlotte and the MLS community this winter, Anton Walkes passed away last month at the age of 25. May we all bring as much joy and love to life.

Donate to the AW5 Family Fund

Key Departures

Key Acquisitions

  • Enzo Copetti: A hard-working, goal-scoring No. 9 arrived in Charlotte this winter when the second-year club acquired Copetti from Racing Club. Impactful both in attack and defense with his pressing, the Designated Player had 21g/5a in 47 appearances in Argentina last year.
  • Ashley Westwood: This veteran English midfielder arrives with a decade’s-worth of experience in the Premier League (286 appearances between Aston Villa and Burnley). Ashley Westwood, 32, is especially strong on set pieces and spraying long passes.
  • Bill Tuiloma: Charlotte made a significant addition to their defensive core by acquiring defender Bill Tuiloma in a trade with Portland. Tuiloma, 27, has made more than 100 MLS appearances thus far. Charlotte also added to the defense by way of No. 1 MLS SuperDraft selection Hamady Diop.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - CLT lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 11th in East
  • Charles Boehm: 8th in East
  • Tom Bogert: 6th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in East
  • David Gass: 7th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 10th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 13th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 13th in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 13th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 13th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 5th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Christian Lattanzio
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Last year: 13W-18L-3T, 42 points, 9th in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: Chicago Fire FC season preview

Charlotte FC MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

