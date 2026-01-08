Philadelphia Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Philadelphia Union have re-signed veteran midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
The 38-year-old former US international returns for an 11th season with the Union. He will continue his role as player development and front office specialist.
“Alejandro’s impact on our organization continues to be invaluable, both on and off the field,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “While he remains an important contributor as a player, his leadership and insights in his player development and front office roles are especially beneficial.
"His experience and deep understanding of our system make him a steady presence and trusted mentor for our younger players, while his work behind the scenes continues to strengthen our culture."
Bedoya joined Philadelphia in 2016 from Ligue 1 side Nantes, and has since helped the club win two Supporters' Shields (2020, 2025), reach MLS Cup 2022, and make two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
He has contributed 31g/31a in 315 appearances across all competitions. Last season, Bedoya started nine of 24 appearances, recording 1g/3a as the Union won their second-ever Shield with 66 points.
At the international level, Bedoya has 66 USMNT caps and helped win two Concacaf Gold Cup titles. He also participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Philadelphia's 2026 campaign begins on Feb. 21 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
