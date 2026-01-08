Philadelphia Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed veteran midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The 38-year-old former US international returns for an 11th season with the Union. He will continue his role as player development and front office specialist.

“Alejandro’s impact on our organization continues to be invaluable, both on and off the field,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “While he remains an important contributor as a player, his leadership and insights in his player development and front office roles are especially beneficial.