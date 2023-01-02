MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Charlotte FC sign Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood

By Tom Bogert

Ashley Westwood

Charlotte FC have signed English midfielder Ashley Westwood from EFL Championship leaders Burnley, a source tells MLSsoccer.com.

TurfCast Podcast, a Burnley FC fan outlet, first reported the talks.

Westwood, 32, has made 286 career English Premier League appearances with Burnley and Aston Villa, including 26 starts during the 2021-22 season before he suffered a fractured ankle in April. He hasn't featured in a competitive game since Burnley got relegated, but has returned to training.

The defensive midfielder will give head coach Christian Lattanzio another option at a light position, alongside Derrick Jones. Jones excelled down the stretch of Charlotte's expansion year when Lattanzio, then in an interim role, inserted him into the starting lineup.

Westwood came through Crewe Alexandra's academy and made his debut there in 2009. He's played in nearly 500 professional games, registering 12 goals and 32 assists during his time in the EPL.

Roster changes

Charlotte have continued to make roster changes heading into year two. They traded up to acquire the No. 1 SuperDraft pick from St. Louis CITY SC and selected defender Hamady Diop, plus are finalizing a deal to sign Argentine forward Enzo Copetti from Racing Club as a Designated Player.

The club has also transferred striker Daniel Rios to Liga MX's Chivas and midfielder Jordy Alcivar to Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.

Last season Charlotte finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points, missing out on Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification. Lattanzio's first full preseason awaits before Charlotte's 2023 season begins when hosting the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

