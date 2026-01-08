 FIFA World Cup 2026: Fan guide & everything to know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 returns to North America after 32 years, with a revamped 48-team format, beginning in June 2026.
The tournament will be the first ever to feature 48 teams, with matches to be played across 16 cities in host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States.
BOOK TODAY: Get closer to the globe’s greatest sporting event with an official hospitality package! All packages include extraordinary seats, entertainment, food, and more.
Group Stage
- In the group stage, 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four.
- Each team plays three group opponents in a round-robin style
- The top two teams in each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 32.
Knockout Stages
- Following the group stage, the remaining 32 teams will advance through a fixed bracket, with the final two remaining teams meeting in the World Cup final.
- From this stage onward, the tournament will feature single-elimination, playoff matches.
For more information on the tournament's format, click here.
The tournament will be played from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, beginning with a Group A showdown between hosts Mexico and South Africa, and concluding at MetLife Stadium for the tournament final.
- Group stage: June 11 - June 27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4 - July 7
- Quarterfinals: July 9 - July 11
- Semifinals: July 14 - July 15
- Third-place match: July 18
- Final: July 19
- Asia (AFC): Eight direct spots + one intercontinental playoff place
- Africa (CAF): Nine direct spots + one intercontinental playoff place
- North America, Central America & Caribbean (Concacaf): Six direct spots + two intercontinental playoff places
- South America (Conmebol): Six direct spots + one intercontinental playoff place
- Oceania (OFC): One direct spot + intercontinental playoff place
- Europe (UEFA): 16 direct spots
The United States, Canada and Mexico receive automatic qualification berths as host nations.
For more information on the qualification process, click here.
Asia - AFC
- Australia
- Iran
- Japan
- Jordan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
- Uzbekistan
Africa - CAF
- Algeria
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Morocco
- Senegal
- South Africa
- Tunisia
North America, Central America & Caribbean - Concacaf
- Canada (co-host)
- Curaçao
- Haiti
- Mexico (co-host)
- Panama
- United States (co-host)
South America - Conmebol
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
Oceania - OFC
- New Zealand
Europe - UEFA
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia
- England
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Spain
- Switzerland
Canada
- Vancouver - BC Place
- Toronto - BMO Field
Mexico
- Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
- Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
- Monterrey - Estadio BBVA
United States
- Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Boston - Gillette Stadium
- Dallas - AT&T Stadium
- Houston - NRG Stadium
- Kansas City - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
- Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
- New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
- Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
- San Francisco - Levi's Stadium
- Seattle - Lumen Field
Click here for more information on cities, stadiums and which matches will be played where.
Group A
- Mexico
- South Africa
- South Korea
- European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Ireland)
Group B
- Canada
- European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina)
- Qatar
- Switzerland
Group C
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Haiti
- Scotland
Group D
- United States
- Paraguay
- Australia
- European Playoff C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)
Group E
- Germany
- Curaçao
- Ivory Coast
- Ecuador
Group F
- Netherlands
- Japan
- European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)
- Tunisia
Group G
- Belgium
- Egypt
- Iran
- New Zealand
Group H
- Spain
- Cape Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Uruguay
Group I
- France
- Senegal
- FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)
- Norway
Group J
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Austria
- Jordan
Group K
- Portugal
- FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament 1 (Jamaica, New Caledonia, DR Congo)
- Uzbekistan
- Colombia
Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Ghana
- Panama