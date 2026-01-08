FIFA World Cup 2026 format explained

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – bringing together 48 nations for the world's preeminent soccer tournament.

Here's how the format will play out:

What is the group stage format?

How do knockout rounds work?

Beginning in the Round of 32, the tournament will proceed with single-elimination matches culminating in the tournament final on Sunday, July 19.

From this stage onward, the tournament will feature single-elimination, playoff matches.

Matches consist of two 45-minute halves in regulation.

If still tied after regulation, the match will go to extra time, which consists of two 15-minute halves.

If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided in a five-round penalty shootout.

If still tied after five rounds of penalties, each subsequent round becomes sudden death.