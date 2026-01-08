FIFA World Cup 2026 format explained

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – bringing together 48 nations for the world's preeminent soccer tournament.
Here's how the format will play out:
What is the group stage format?
- 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four
- Each team plays three group opponents in a round-robin style
- The top two teams in each group advance to the Round of 32
- The eight third-place teams across the 12 groups with the most points also advance to the Round of 32
How do knockout rounds work?
Beginning in the Round of 32, the tournament will proceed with single-elimination matches culminating in the tournament final on Sunday, July 19.
From this stage onward, the tournament will feature single-elimination, playoff matches.
- Matches consist of two 45-minute halves in regulation.
- If still tied after regulation, the match will go to extra time, which consists of two 15-minute halves.
- If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided in a five-round penalty shootout.
- If still tied after five rounds of penalties, each subsequent round becomes sudden death.
