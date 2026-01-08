LAFC sign homegrown midfielder Matt Evans

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed homegrown midfielder Matt Evans through 2027 with options through 2029, the club announced Thursday.
The 19-year-old originally joined the LAFC Academy in 2017 at age 11, going on to record 15g/7a (all competitions) over the past three seasons for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, LAFC 2.
Internationally, Evans has been capped twice by Guatemala during Concacaf 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying and was part of Los Chapines' 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad. He previously represented the United States at the U-17 level.
The Black & Gold begin the 2026 MLS season, their first under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, on Feb. 21 with a blockbuster matchup against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
